Sonoma County Resource Recovery introduced cardboard drop-off locations in 2018 for residents and businesses to dispose of oversized and excess cardboard. New locations have been identified due to increased need, and a site has been eliminated due to contamination.
Sonoma County Resource Recovery will remove the cardboard bin previously located at the town’s Public Works Corporation Yard Used Oil Facility located at 8400 Windsor Road.
The blue, cardboard-only dumpsters will be available at the following locations: town parking lot at the corner of Windsor River Road and Windsor Road; town parking lot at the Huerta Gym adjacent to the Town Green and library (not available during Town Green Concert series); Windsor Unified School District sites Mattie Washburn Elementary, 75 Pleasant Avenue and Windsor Middle School, 9500 Brooks Road South.
For more information contact Sonoma County Resource Recovery at 707-795-7470 or email info@sonomacorr.com. To reach the town of Windsor contact administrative operations manager Kristina Owens, at 707-838-5355 or wasteservices@townofwindsor.com.
-Submitted by the Town of Windsor
