Hot ticket — On July 13, chili aficionados gathered for the 6th annual Windsor Chili Cook-Off. “Celebrity” judges assessed traditional and homestyle chili provided by 13 teams competing for top honors. Guests could also win a variety of raffle prizes and were entertained by the Twice as Good band. Winners included: Traditional chili: No Name Chili; Home style: Wasabi Tsunami; People’s Choice: No Name Chili; Showmanship (judged on booth decoration, costumes and guest interaction): Dark Side of the Spoon; Best in Show Runner Up: The Sonoma County Professional Firefighters, Best in Show: No Name Chili.
Photos Heather Bailey
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.