Town council race filling out
A new name has been added to the list of candidates seeking a place in local government, and most of the other candidates have been certified. As of noon on Aug. 6, the candidates are as follows:
Mayor (two-year term):
Domini Foppoli (current councilmember serving as mayor); qualified 8/5/20
Sam Salmon (current councilmember, former mayor)
Rosa Reynoza; qualified 8/5/20
Tanya Potter; qualified 8/4/20
Town council District 3 (four-year term):
Debora Fudge (current councilmember); qualified 8/3/20
Jeffrey Leasure; qualified 8/5/20
Daniel Spain
For school district elections, the county dashboard is still only showing incumbent Bill Adams as filed and qualified. There are two seats available in the upcoming election, the other belonging to George Valenzuela.
The nomination period closes on Friday, August 7, at 5 p.m.
Community preparedness webinar
The town of Windsor will be hosting a community preparedness webinar on Wednesday, Aug. 12. The webinar will be moderated by Town Manager Ken MacNab, and feature guest speakers Dr. Nancy Brown, (Community Preparedness Program Manager Sonoma County - Department of Emergency Management), Sam Wallis, (Community Alert & Warning Manager - Sonoma County Department of Emergency Management), Cyndi Foreman, (Division Chief & Fire Marshal - Sonoma County Fire District), Brent Kidder, (Sergeant - Windsor Police Department) and Mark Scott, Executive Director - North Bay Animal Services.
Topics of focus in the webinar will include learning from professionals about this year’s wildfire season and PG&E power shutoff in a COVID-19 environment, reviewing how to get ready, hearing how to keep you and yours safe and connecting with your community.
The webinar will take place on Aug. 12 from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Register at https://windsorcommunitypreparednesswebinar.eventbrite.com
Business Community Preparedness Workshop
The Business Community Preparedness Workshop that was rescheduled to Aug. 19 will run from 9 to 10:30 a.m., and will be facilitated by Dr. Nancy Brown from the Sonoma County Department of Emergency Management, with guest speakers Cyndi Foreman, Battalion Chief for Sonoma County Fire District and Tim Ricard Economic Development manager for the town of Windsor.
The workshop will allow participants to work with other business community members to: build a plan, identify what will work or not and how to adapt; plan communications with staff and customers; and partner with others where beneficial.
The workshop will focus on wildfire season and PG&E public safety power shutoffs (PSPS) during COVID-19. The workshop will be held via Zoom with the goal to help the business community develop effective preparedness and mitigation plans. Register at https://windsorready.eventbrite.com
Reminder: playgrounds are closed
The town of Windsor reminds its citizens that per the Sonoma County Health Officer, all playgrounds remain closed. Playgrounds are currently listed as a high-risk activity and therefore use is not permitted. Due to continued violations, town staff will be installing fencing to ensure the community stays safe and in compliance with all public health orders. The town asks everyone to do their part to slow the spread of COVID-19. And don’t forget to wear your mask.
