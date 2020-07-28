House fire on Silk Road
On Friday, July 24 shortly after 5:30 p.m., firefighters were dispatched to a structure fire on Silk Road west of Windsor. The fire spread quickly to adjoining grass and trees. Sonoma County Fire District was assisted by the Healdsburg Fire Department, Forestville Fire Protection District, Graton Fire Department and CalFire, which brought the fire under control quickly prevent further damage to the structure and other structures around it.
Ringing Bells for Peace
As part of a nationwide, interfaith project in recognition of the 75th anniversary of the bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki, Japan Windsor Community United Methodist Church will be ringing its church bell for 75 seconds at 4:15 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 5. Taken time zones into account, this is the actual time and date the first bomb fell on Hiroshima at 8:15 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 6, 1945 and once again on Saturday, Aug. 8 at 7:02 p.m. to coincide with the time the second bomb fell on Nagasaki at 11:02 a.m. on Aug. 9, 1945.
To learn more about this initiative, visit
https://www.interfaithccc.org/event/u-s-japan-sister-cities-bell-ringing-75-years-of-peace-since-hiroshima-nagasaki/2020-08-05/.
Information on Windsor Community United Methodist Church can be found at
http://www.windsorumc.com/ and www.facebook.com/windsorcomumc
Emergency notification reminders
As we approach fire season, the town of Windsor is reminding its residents to know and utilize the variety of emergency alert and warning systems the town will use in case of emergency.
The Emergency Alert System (EAS) is a national public warning system that will interrupt local broadcast TV and radio programming to provide and alert in the event of a large-scale emergency. No registration is required.
The Wireless Emergency Alert (WEA) are urgent alerts sent as text messages to your mobile phone based on your location (you will only receive if you are in the immediate area of concern). WEAs have three alert categories — imminent threat, AMBER and Presidential. Registration is not required, but you must keep the factory settings on WEA-capable phone to receive them.
SoCo Alert is the system which provides Sonoma County first responders the ability to alert residents by landline or mobile phone, test messages and emails about imminent threats to life and property in specific areas. Register all the addresses that you would like to receive alerts for, including home, work, schools, relatives, etc. You don’t have to be in the are to receive the alert. You must register for SoCo Alert, at SoCoAlert.com or 866-939-0911.
Nixle is the community information service managed by the Sonoma County Fire District and Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office. It sends email and/or text messages concerning public safety, but not phone calls. There are three types of Nixle notifications — alert, advisory and community — and settings can be customized to determine which types you receive. You must register at nixle.com or text your zip code to 888-777.
