Open Mic Against Racism
This Friday, June 19, the Windsor Wellness Partnership will be hosting an event for Windsor residents to raise their voices against racism. Citizens are invited to join this open mic event to discuss their experience with racism in Windsor. “Please accompany us by speaking out about your own and/or your family's experience(s) to help bring awareness to racial and social issues in our community,” says a flier for the event. In addition, for those not comfortable speaking in public, supplies will be made available for those who would rather share by drawing or writing down their experience. Health order guidelines will be followed. For more information, contact rosa_reynoza@yahoo.com.
Camp Kit To-Go
Camp Windsor from the Town of Windsor is providing to-go camp kits to help keep the kiddos entertained this summer. Kits are designed for ages 5-10 and serve one child. Each kit includes supplies and detailed instructions for all activities. The next hand out is scheduled for June 25.
Camp Windsor Kit-to-Go is $25 and contains at least 10 activities, plus supplies, a camp t-shirt and a link to participate in an optional Zoom meetup with other Camp Windsor Kit participants. Mini Camp Windsor Kit-to-Go is $15: and contains at least 5 activities, plus supplies and a fun prize.
Click this link to register for your kit: https://bit.ly/CampWindsorKitsToGo
If you have questions, please email Mattea at mbelmonte@townofwindsor.com. *Please Note: you will need to sign the online waiver for each participant before it will allow you to register*
Landscape Transformation
Join Daily Acts on June 18 for a free webinar on how to transform your landscape. Tune in for some inspiration on how to turn your outside world into a water-wise oasis. The webinar will specifically be covering sheet-mulching and drip-irrigation basics so that you can be on your way to having the garden of your quarantine dreams! Registration is required, please sign up at https://dailyacts.org/events-cal/home-site-transformation/
Puzzles To Go for seniors
Puzzle Pick Up Day! On Wednesdays between 10 and 11 a.m., Windsor residents 50+ can drive up to the Windsor Senior Recreation Center front doors and Supervisor Erin Stroud will be waiting with a cart full of puzzles. She will hold them up one by one until you choose a puzzle and then it will be placed in your trunk or back seat so you can stay in your car and maintain social distancing. Windsor Senior Recreation Center, 9231 Foxwood Drive.
Arts camp
Move Over Mozart and Windsor Performing Arts are providing the ultimate camp this summer. The summer camp offers a well-rounded experience with daily activities in visual art, dance, drama and music. Campers will have the opportunity to take a break from the shelter-in-place in a responsible way with all safety precautions. Each day includes uplifting, hands-on, activities that will be enjoyed in both indoor and outdoor settings. Caring and experienced camp leaders will provide instruction to campers with age appropriate material and techniques. Each session will end with a Friday video showcase to share what our campers have learned at camp.
Each half-day (morning and afternoon), campers will participate in four, 50-minute activity tracks, including drama, dance, music and visual art. The morning activities will be different from the afternoon. During these tracks, campers will perform drama skits, learn fun and energizing dance moves/routines, learn how to play a song on the keyboard and create a visual art project.
Camp Location: to be determined soon at a location in Windsor
Camp Sessions: Session 1, July 13-17: Disney Movies & Broadway Hits — The activities for this session will be filled with crowd pleasers. Session 2, July 20-24: Our Planet. Our Future — The activities for this session will focus on reusing as we create and will incorporate messaging for a positive future (for both our environment and self).
Full-day campers attend from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.; $400/session. (Campers will need to bring their own packaged lunch). Half-day campers attend from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. or 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.; $200/session.
For more information and to sign up go to https://www.mozartpianolearning.com/camp?fbclid=IwAR2DiWw8A1ztp2y650k6dN_A5PGhysFBWCh3lZ84gaz1mvdkgfW8wbAcS-M.
