Animal music at the library, Aug. 29
Kids ages 0 to 5 and their families are invited to dance along with Animal Music at the Windsor Library on Thursday, Aug. 29 from 10:15 to 11:15 a.m. Get ready to sing, dance and have a great time with Farmer Arann, Miss Dragonfly and Miss Heidi. The event is free. The library is located at 9291 Old Redwood Hwy., Bldg. 100.
Wine and pizza Friday’s, Aug. 30
Rodney Strong Vineyards is hosting wine and pizza pairings on Fridays. The next event is Aug. 30 at 11 a.m. Attendees can choose between a hearty meat or a vegetarian style pizza prepared by Winery Chef Alejandro Garcia in the outdoor brick oven. Available Fridays through October. Walk-ins welcome. Event location 11455 Old Redwood Hwy., Healdsburg.
Evening ranger program in the grove, Aug. 31
Join a regional parks ranger for an interactive program in a natural redwood grove to learn about the area's animals, local habitats, tall, tall trees and all of the local flora and fauna. The event is free, but parking is $7 for non-members, free for park members. The family-friendly event takes place at Riverfront Regional Park, 7821 Eastside Road, Healdsburg.
Brooks Elementary School back to school night, Sept. 3
Learn about what’s in store for the new year for your students at back to school night on Tuesday, Sept. 3 at Brooks Elementary. Brooks is located at 750 Natalie Dr., Windsor.
Computer basics at the library, Sept. 4
Learn the essential skills to operate a computer. Excellent for absolute beginners and for those who would like to learn more about the basics of using a computer. Class is limited to 10 participants so register in person at the information desk at the library. Class is free and runs from 2 to 3:30 p.m. The library is located at 9291 Old Redwood Hwy., Bldg. 100.
The Beatles Flashback, Sept. 5
Get ready for some Beatles nostalgia with a Beatles cover band performing at the Summer Nights on the Green on Thursday, Sept. 5 at 5 p.m. The event is free and all are welcome.
Town of Windsor T-ball kick off, Sept. 5
T-ball for four to six-year-olds starts Thursday, Sept. 5. For sign up details and more information, visit www.townofwindsor.com/registration.
Town meetings:
Public art advisory meeting, Sept. 2
The Windsor Public Art Advisory Council will meet for their regular meeting on Monday, Sept. 2 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Windsor council chambers at 9291 Old Redwood Hwy., Bldg. 400.
Windsor Town Council meeting, Sept. 4
The Windsor Town Council will meet for their regular meeting on Wednesday, Sept. 4 at 6 p.m. at the Windsor council chambers at 9291 Old Redwood Hwy., Bldg. 400. All are welcome to attend the open session portion of the meeting.
