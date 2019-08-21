Jelly Jam time, Aug. 22
Kids can sing and interact in this hands-on puppet show at the Windsor Library on Thursday, Aug. 22 from 10:15 to 10:45 a.m. The event is free and is appropriate for kids ages 3 to 7. The library is located at 9291 Old Redwood Hwy., Bldg. 100.
Spring Lake Regional Park campfire, Aug. 24
Camping or spending some time at Spring Lake Regional Park? Park staff will be hosting an educational campfire night at the park on Saturday, Aug. 24 from 7 to 8 p.m. Through interactive and family-friendly activities attendees can learn about the local ecosystem and its flora and fauna. The event is free but parking is $7, free for park members. The park is located at 5585 Newanga Ave., Santa Rosa.
Yoga for inner strength and vitality, Aug. 25
Bees N Blooms in Santa Rosa is hosting a yoga workshop to promote strength and vitality on Sunday, Aug. 25 from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Attendees will also get a chance to explore the site’s labyrinth. Bring your own mat. Tickets are $25. Bees N Blooms is located at 3883 Petaluma Hill Road in Santa Rosa.
Read to a dog, Aug. 26
Kids can practice their reading and speaking skills with a quiet and patient friend at the read to a dog event on Monday, Aug. 26 from 3 to 4 p.m. All reading levels are welcome and the free event is on a drop-in basis. The event takes place at the library at 9291 Old Redwood Hwy., Bldg. 100.
Get connected: After hours mixer, Aug. 27
Net Profit, The Lions Club and the Windsor Certified Organic Farmers Market are hosting the next business mixer on Aug. 27 at Notre Vue Estate Winery and Vineyards. Learn more about local businesses and network at this free mixer. The event is located at 11010 Estate Lane, Windsor.
The Dylan Black Project, Aug. 29
Funk group The Dylan Black Project will perform on Thursday, Aug. 29 at the Windsor Town Green. The event is part of the Summer Nights on the Green concert series and is free. Show starts at 5 p.m.
The state of water: Lecture, Aug. 29
Local author Obi Kaufmann will lead a presentation on Aug. 29 on the state of water in California and on water conservation. There will also be a book signing of his new non-fiction book, “The State of Water.” Tickets are $14 and registration is required, so visit the Laguna de Santa Rosa Environmental Center to get tickets. The event runs from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the center at 900 Sanford Road in Santa Rosa.
