Magical Moonshine Theater, Aug. 15
Magical Moonshine Theater presents a story of a little elephant who discovers the importance of playing together and appreciating others. This funny and tender show includes live music on the ukulele and singing with children learning the songs and hand plays to join in, as well as helping the animals figure out how to solve their problems. 10:15 to 10:45 a.m. at the Windsor Regional Library
Writing club for kids ages 9+, Aug. 16
This club is for all aspiring young authors who enjoy creating and writing their own stories. The group is led by local published author, Jennifer Lynn Alvarez, author of the Guardian Herd Series. 4 to 5 p.m. at the Windsor Regional Library.
Conjuring the Laguna through abstraction, painting workshop, Aug. 17
Learn the basics of abstract art at this Saturday, 10 a.m. workshop at the Laguna Environmental Center. Current exhibiting Heron Hall artist Angela Zocco Sturr will lead the class. Working indoors, using a variety of wooden shapes, participants will draw an organic vista of interlocking shapes. Transparency, overlapping and textured brushwork using acrylic paint will be explored. A special emphasis will be on mixing and creating harmonious muted colors. Tickets are $68 and may be purchased at the Laguna website. The center is located at 900 Sanford Road, Santa Rosa.
Let’s make pasta, Aug. 18
Learn the ins and outs of handmade pasta. This is a 101 class, the basics of technique and shapes. This hands on cooking class is a collaboration with Miracle Plum, Ali & Alix, Mountain Tides Wine and Miyoko’s Creamery Vegan Cheese
Not only will you dive into making pasta dough and shapes, but you'll get to do so while enjoying a selection of antipasti. Tickets start at $75 and may be purchased on the eventbrite website. Event location is at 208 Davis St., Santa Rosa.
SRJC Older adults program: Become your family’s historian, Aug. 19
These classes are designed specifically for you if you are interested in learning how to do family research, solve “brick walls or roadblocks” and write for future generations about your family history. Classes are open to beginners and advanced students. Sign up online at the SRJC Older Adults Program Schedule of Classes or please contact the Older Adults Program at (707) 527-4533 for more information. 10:15 to 11:45 a.m. at the Windsor Regional Library.
Summer nights on the Green, Aug. 22 The Orqusta Son de Cana group will perform at the next Summer nights on the Green concert on Aug. 22 at 5 p.m. The event is free and all are welcome.
Town meetings
Windsor school board meeting, Aug. 20
The Windsor school board of trustees will meet for their next regular meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 20 at 6 p.m. at the town council chambers at 9291 Old Redwood Hwy., Bldg. 400. All are welcome to attend.
Windsor Town Council meeting, Aug. 21
The Windsor Town Council will meet for their regular meeting on Wednesday, Aug. 21 at theTown Chambers at 6 p.m. Meeting is located at 9291 Old Redwood Hwy., Bldg. 400.
