Town of Windsor offices closed, Dec. 26
Town of Windsor offices will be closed Dec. 26 and for the New Year’s holiday, Jan. 1. Offices will reopen on Thursday, Jan. 2
Charlie Brown Christmas Tree Grove, ongoing until Jan. 1
Windsor's annual Charlie Brown Christmas Tree Grove is open through New Year's Day with nightly streamed holiday music, rainbow icicle lights overhead, and snowfall at 5:30 and 7:30 p.m. Stroll through 200 lighted and uniquely decorated holiday trees lining the walkways of Windsor's Town Green.
Healthy living at your library: Cooking with seasonal produce, Dec. 28
Learn how to choose, cook and eat more plants with Jill Nussinow, registered dietitian and cookbook author at this free event on Dec. 28 from 2 to 3:30 p.m. Space is limited so register for the event by visiting the Windsor Library website or the library front desk. 9291 Old Redwood Hwy., Bldg. 100.
Holidays around the farm trails, Ongoing until Jan. 1
Celebrate the holidays with Sonoma County farmers, who will open their barn doors through Jan. 1. Shop farm stands for ingredients for holiday meals, make gifts and crafts at DIY workshops, greet farm animals and more. Admission is free, but guests must RSVP to receive an interactive online map of participating destinations with all of the details. For more information and a list of participating farms, visit: https://www.sonomacounty.com/sonoma-events/holidays-along-farm-trails.
Read to a dog, Dec. 30
Practice reading skills and read to one of the reading dog teams from 3 to 4 p.m. Kids who visit seven times can earn a free book to keep. For kids at all reading levels. For more information please contact 838-1020. Event takes place at the Windsor Library, 9291 Old Redwood Hwy., Bldg. 100.
New Year’s Eve, Dec. 31
Happy New Year’s!
New Year’s Eve bash at Coyote Sonoma, Dec. 31
New Year's Eve Bash with The HOTS. They’ll perform music from the Roaring 20s to the 90s, 80s, 70s 2000s and more. There will also be a BBQ dinner and a champagne toast. Ticketed Event, 21+. Tickets required after 7 p.m. One ticket Includes: Entry to the show; dinner plate, one drink ticket for wine or beer from the bar and midnight champagne toast. $70. Event starts at 7 p.m. at 44 F Mill St., Healdsburg.
New Year’s Day, Jan. 1
Path to college: SAT Intensive Prep Classes, Part 1 and Part 2, Jan. 2
The Sonoma County Library presents a free 5-hour SAT intensive preparation class with local test preparation consultant Ellen Jakes Kelm, PhD. The course is offered in two parts of 2½ hours each at the following dates/times: Part 1: Jan. 2, 10:15 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. Part 2: Jan. 3, 10:15 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. Students must attend both parts. Registration limited to one class, per person. Only juniors in high school may register. All study materials are included. The class will include study and review of problematic areas of all sections of the SAT including the essay. Students will be provided with an individual copy of The Official SAT Prep Guide for use in the class and extended study at home. Class takes place at the Windsor Library, 9291 Old Redwood Hwy., Bldg. 100. Register through the Windsor Library.
