Trivia night at Corks & Taps, Dec. 19
Test your trivia knowledge at this free trivia night at 7 p.m. Groups of up to six people are welcome. A $20 gift certificate will be available to the winning team. 1001 McClelland Dr., Windsor.
Fulton Crossing open studio, Dec. 20
The art complex Fulton Crossing will have an open studio on Dec. 20 featuring over a dozen local artists and crafters. Open house starts at 5 p.m. Wine and snacks will be available. 1200 River Road.
Paint party for teens, Dec. 21
Teens can learn fun and easy painting techniques with instructor Monika Scooby at this free, library event on Dec. 21. Materials will be provided. Space is limited to 12 participants so register by visiting the library website. 1 to 2:30 p.m. at the Windsor Library. 9291 Old Redwood Hwy., Bldg. 100.
Hiking for health and hilarity, Dec. 22
Sonoma County Regional Park rangers will lead a 5-mile hike and tell seasonal jokes and puns along the way at Taylor Mountain on Dec. 22. The hike is good for seasoned hikers or for those who want a challenge. 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. Parking is $7, free for regional park members. Meet at 2080 Kawana Terrace, Santa Rosa.
Holiday puppet show, “The Boy Who Cried Wolf,” Dec. 23
The Windsor Library will host a holiday puppet show for all ages on Dec. 23 from 3 to 4 p.m. at the library. All are welcome to attend. Free. Windsor Library. 9291 Old Redwood Hwy., Bldg. 100.
Charlie Brown Christmas Tree Grove, ongoing until Jan. 1
Windsor's annual Charlie Brown Christmas Tree Grove is open through New Year's Day with nightly streamed holiday music, rainbow icicle lights overhead, and snowfall at 5:30 and 7:30 p.m. Stroll through 200 lighted and uniquely decorated holiday trees lining the walkways of Windsor's Town Green.
Christmas Day, Dec. 25
Windsor town offices closed until Dec. 30
Holidays tour, Healdsburg, Dec. 26
The four-hour holiday tour starts at 11 a.m., exploring downtown Healdsburg with stops at three boutique wineries and two venues for food. The two-hour evening tour begins at 5 p.m.with appetizer stops for wine and savory bites. Tours can be designed to be family friendly. Price: $109 Day Tour; $69 Evening Tour. For tickets call Wine Country Walking tours, 707-758-4287.
