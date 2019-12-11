W-PAC holiday mixer, Dec. 12
Please join us for our December Holiday Mixer on Thursday, Dec. 12, at 5:30 p.m. at Corks & Taps in Windsor for a holiday mixer. Kick start the holiday season, raise a glass and win some raffle prizes. Corks & Taps is located at 1001 McClelland Drive.
Charlie Brown Christmas Tree Grove, ongoing until Jan. 1
Windsor's annual Charlie Brown Christmas Tree Grove is open through New Year's Day with nightly streamed holiday music, rainbow icicle lights overhead, and snowfall at 5:30 and 7:30 p.m. Stroll through 200 lighted and uniquely decorated holiday trees lining the walkways of Windsor's Town Green.
Once upon a gingerbread house, Dec. 14
Build your own gingerbread house at this drop-in event for all ages at the Windsor Library. 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Materials will be provided. The Windsor Library is located at 9291 Old Redwood Hwy, Bldg. 100.
Gingerbread doghouse workshop, Dec. 15
Assemble and decorate Snoopy’s doghouse out of gingerbread, complete with a marshmallow Snoopy on top. 1 to 4 p.m. at the Charles M. Schulz Museum. For grades 1 to 6. $32, $25 for members. Register by visiting the museum at 2301 Hardies Lane or by going on their website.
Mark O’Connor, an appalachian Christmas, Dec. 16
Grammy-winning composer and fiddler Mark O’Connor has created several arrangements of Christmas classics in both the instrumental and vocal bluegrass style. The touring musicians with Mark O’Connor include his wife Maggie O’Connor, son Forrest O’Connor, and daughter-in-law Kate Lee O’Connor of the newly Grammy-winning Mark O’Connor Band. 7:30 p.m. at the Luther Burbank Center for the Arts, 50 Mark West Springs Road. Tickets are $25 to $39.
Writing club for adults, Dec. 18
This club is for all aspiring authors who enjoy creating and writing their own stories. The group is led by local published author, Jennifer Lynn Alvarez, author of the “Guardian Herd Series.” This is a free monthly event, hosted on the third Wednesday of every month from 6 to 7 p.m. For more information please contact the Windsor Library at 838-1020. The Windsor Library is located at 9291 Old Redwood Hwy, Bldg. 100.
Trivia night at Corks & Taps, Dec 19
Try out your trivia knowledge at the Corks & Taps trivia night, Dec. 19 at 7 p.m. Free to play for groups of up to six. $20 certificates for the winning team. Corks & Taps is located at 1001 McClelland Drive.
Town meetings:
Windsor Town Council meeting, Dec. 18
The Windsor Town Council will meet for its regular meeting on Wednesday, Dec. 18 at 6 p.m. at the town council chambers at 9291 Old Redwood Hwy., Bldg. 400. All are welcome to attend.
