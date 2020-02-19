Pliny the Younger release, Feb. 20
It’s the final day to celebrate the 16th annual release of Pliny the Younger with Russian River Brewing Company. This limited release Triple IPA is only available once a year as a local distribution, pub draft only. It will be available on draft each day at the brewpubs until they run out of that day’s allocation. It will be available at the downtown Santa Rosa and Windsor locations. 725 4th St., Santa Rosa and at 700 Mitchell Lane, Windsor.
Writing club for kids, Feb. 21
Kids ages 9 to 12 can work on their creative writing skills at this free writing workshop led by local published author, Jennifer Lynn Alvarez. 4 to 5 p.m. at the Windsor Regional Library. 9291 Old Redwood Hwy., Bldg. 100.
Enchantment Under the Sea Family Dance, Feb. 22
Dance the night away at the Enchantment Under the Sea Dance. Dress up in your favorite fancy outfit and create wonderful memories with your family. Participants will make a craft project, dance to fun music, and enjoy light refreshments. There will be a DJ to lead fun games and dances. This event is for children ages 4-10 and their favorite adult chaperone, with no gender requirements. $30 per couple (child + chaperone), $10 per additional child or chaperone. To register for this event, please click here http://bit.ly/FamilyDance2020. For more information, please contact Hilary Dunn at hdunn@townofwindsor.com or call 707-838-1260.
Parks volunteer orientation, Feb. 22
There will be an orientation on Feb. 22 for those who want to volunteer with the Sonoma County Regional Parks. 10 to 11 a.m. at the regional parks main office at 2300 County Center Dr., Suite 120A, Santa Rosa. Those who wish to attend need to register by visiting the county park website.
Carlton Senior Living Symphony Pops Series: Bond and Beyond, Feb. 23
Santa Rosa Symphony with award-winning vocalist Laura Dickinson present a concert celebrating the world’s most famous spy, James Bond. This program will include all of the iconic music you have grown to love from “Goldfinger,” “From Russia with Love,” “Diamonds Are Forever,” and “Skyfall,” plus tributes to other spies and detectives from around the world, including music from “The Pink Panther,” “Austin Powers” and “Charlie’s Angels.” Individual Tickets: $37, $50, $65, $90. 3 p.m. at the Luther Burbank Center for the Arts, 50 Mark West Springs Road, Santa Rosa.
Sonoma County Restaurant Week, Feb. 24 - March 1
Sonoma County chefs prepare unique, prix-fixe menus only available during restaurant week 2020. Come and taste the local flavors of beautiful Sonoma County. There are no tickets or passes required. Food lovers can simply dine out at as many participating restaurants as they would like during Sonoma County Restaurant Week. Reservations are recommended. Lunch is $10, $15, dinner is $19, $29, or $39/ Pastry Perk $5. For a list of participating restaurants, visit the restaurant week website.
Coffee With A Cop, Feb. 26
Get to know your local Windsor police department by sitting down for Coffee with a Cop from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Dunkin’ Donuts, located inside the Walmart on Hembree Lane.
Family story time, Feb. 27
Families can visit the Windsor Library from 10:30 to 11 a.m. for a free story time with songs and music.
The art of paper marbling, Feb. 28
Learn how to create marbled paper at this free workshop for kids on Feb. 28 from 4 to 5 p.m. Art supplies will be provided. For adults, seniors, kids and teens. Event takes place at the Windsor Regional Library, 9291 Old Redwood Hwy., Bldg. 100.
Town meetings:
Windsor Planning Commission meeting, Feb. 25
The Windsor Planning Commission will meet for its regular meeting on Feb. 25 at 5:30 p.m. at city hall, 9291 Old Redwood Hwy., Bldg. 400.
