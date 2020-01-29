Teen trivia night, Jan. 30
North Bay Trivia will host a trivia night for teens at the Windsor Library on Jan. 30. There will be prizes and snacks available. 4 to 5:30 p.m. at the library, 9291 Old Redwood Hwy., 100.
Wine tasting for WHS Girls Lacrosse, Jan. 31
Wine tasting seminar led by renowned winemaker Aaron Piotter and certified specialist of wine, Cameran Ambler. Take a deep dive into popular varietals including Sauvignon Blanc, Pinot Gris, Chardonnay, Rose, Pinto Noir, Zinfandel, Merlot and Cabernet Sauvignon. Seats are limited, RSVP to whsgirlslax95492@gmail.com, or get mor information from coach Krisitin Piotter at 707-696-7369. The event takes place on Jan. 31 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Windsor Grange Hall. Tickets are $50 per person.
Buddy: The Buddy Holly Story, Jan. 31, ongoing
The life of famous 50s singer Buddy Holly is chronicled in this rock ‘n’ roll music and features hits like “That’ll Be the Day,” “Chantilly Lace,” “Peggy Sue” and more. Ongoing until February. Show starts at 7:30 p.m. Tickets $35 - $48. 52 W. 6th St., Santa Rosa.
Master Gardeners: Bee dazzled, an intro to native Bees and workshop on raising mason bees, Feb. 1
Make you landscape a magnet for native bees. Instructor Janet will show the link between these bees and a healthy, thriving garden. She will also demonstrate how to create and care for native bee houses. 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The workshop will take place at 9291 Old Redwood Hwy., Bldg. 100.
Homemade craft fair and bake sale, Feb. 1
Shop for quality, hand-crafted décor, home goods, jewelry, bath and body products, edibles and more, all sold by local artists. All proceeds from the bake sale support the Aquatic Scholarship Fund which gives financial assistance to seniors in order to use the therapeutic pool at the Senior Center. The sale takes place at the Windsor Senior Recreation Center, 9231 Foxwood Drive, Windsor. Admission is free to the public.10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Spring cleaning for the birds, Feb. 2
Volunteers can help clean up bird boxes and nests at Spring Lake Regional Park to prepare for birds returning to the area. Attendees will learn to identify migrating bird species and make a birdhouse to take home. 10 a.m. to noon. Parking is $7, free for park members. 393 Violetti Road, Santa Rosa.
Town meetings:
Windsor Public Art Advisory Committee meeting, Feb. 3
The Windsor Public Art Advisory Committee will meet for its regular meeting on Monday, Feb. 3 at 11 a.m. at the town council chambers. 9291 Old Redwood Hwy., Bldg. 400.
WUSD school board meeting, Feb. 4
The Windsor Unified School District Board of Trustees will meet for their regular meeting on Feb. 4 at 6 p.m. at the town council chambers. 9291 Old Redwood Hwy., Bldg. 400.
Town council meeting, Feb. 5
The Windsor Town Council will meet for its regular meeting on Wednesday, Feb. 5 at 6 p.m. at the town council chambers. 9291 Old Redwood Hwy., Bldg. 400.
