P is for parks: Preschool story time, Jan. 23
Visit the Windsor Library for a special story time with Irma Cuevas from the Sonoma County Parks Department. She will read stories about nature and attendees will learn about Sonoma County Regional Parks, and sing songs. For kids ages 3 to 6. Free. 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. at 9291 Old Redwood Hwy., Bldg. 100.
“Heisenberg,” at the Luther Burbank Center for the Arts, Jan. 24
This play is from from Simon Stephens, the author of “The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time.” Tickets are from $28 - $42. Luther Burbank Center for the Arts, 50 Mark West Springs Road, Santa Rosa.
Writing club for kids, Jan. 24
Kids can learn creative writing techniques with local published author Jennifer Lynn Alvarez on Jan. 24 at the library from 4 to 5 p.m. Free, monthly event. The library is located at 9291 Old Redwood Hwy., Bldg. 100.
Back country kitchen, Jan. 25
Learn how to cook in the great outdoors with “leave no trace” principles. There will also be a discussion on food prep for camping and backpacking trips and how to use different types of outdoor cooking methods and supplies. 1 to 3:30 p.m. at Shiloh Ranch Regional Park, 5750 Faught Road, Windsor. $15, registration required. Parking is $7, free parking for park members.
Painting and pizza, Jan. 26
Art instructors, Sandi McCubbin and Phyllis Rapp, will lead this watercolor class. No painting skills required. Guests will be led through two rounds of watercolor painting beginning with a tutorial and demo on technique, followed by guided help throughout. Tickets include all art supplies, two mimosas per person, and wood-fired pizza from Haydon Street Inn's own pizza oven. A portion of the ticket price will be donated to the Healdsburg High School's Culinary Program. 1 to 3 p.m. $55. 321, Haydon St., Healdsburg.
Become your family historian, Jan. 27
These classes are designed specifically for you if you are interested in learning how to do family research and write for future generations about your family history. No computer experience required but recommended. Classes are open to all beginners or advanced students. Sign up online at the SRJC Older Adults Program Schedule of Classes or please contact the Older Adults Program at 707-527-4533 for more information. Class takes place at the Windsor Library from 10:15 to 11:45 a.m. The library is located at 9291 Old Redwood Hwy., Bldg. 100.
Emergency Preparedness: Emergency Kits and Go Bags, Jan. 29
Learn about emergency kits and what items are important to have ready at all times. Presenters will provide a check-list for personalizing home preparedness kits, discuss the different types of kits families should consider (Home Kit, Personal Go Bag, Auto Work Kit), and explain rotation methods for supplies to minimize waste and maintain the family cache. 6:30 to 8 p.m. Free. Workshop takes place at 9291 Old Redwood Hwy., Bldg. 100.
North Bay Trivia, Jan. 30
Teens can test their trivia knowledge at this free trivia night hosted by North Bay Trivia. 4 to 5:30 p.m. at the Windsor Library. Prizes will be awarded to the winning team. Snacks will be available. The library is located at 9291 Old Redwood Hwy., Bldg. 100.
Town meetings:
Windsor Senior Citizen Advisory Commission, Jan. 28
The Windsor Senior Citizen Advisory Commission will meet for its regular meeting on Jan. 28 at 2:30 p.m. at the town council chambers at 9291 Old Redwood Hwy, Bldg. 400.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.