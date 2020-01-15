Community in Circle conference, Jan. 16
All Windsor community members, especially parents of 8th through 12th graders are invited to attend the Community In Circle Conference Jan. 16 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Windsor High School Theater. WHS Student Circle Keepers will be holding discussion circles, providing the student lens on topics such as vaping/drugs/alcohol, boundaries, stress and anxiety, transitioning to high school and how to stay connected to your teen. For more information and to RSVP go to http://bit.ly/WHSCircle.
Coffee and crosswords, Jan. 17
Puzzle enthusiasts can drop by the Windsor Library for some coffee and crosswords on Jan. 17 from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Materials will be provided. Free. 9291 Old Redwood Hwy., Bldg. 100.
Family hike at Spring Lake Regional Park, Jan. 18
Explore the park and its flora and fauna with this easy, family-friendly hike on Jan. 18 from 1 to 3 p.m. The hike is one-mile across easy terrain. Free. Parking is $7, free for park members. Meet at 393 Violetti Road, Santa Rosa.
Self defense for teens, Jan. 18
Teens can learn self-defense at the Windsor Library from 4 to 5:30 p.m. Self-defense teaches boundary setting, personal safety, and physical self-defense skills. Taught by local instructor, Lucibel Nunez. Attendees will learn the basic skills to protect themselves in real life situations. Limited to 15 students in each workshop on a first-come, first-served basis. Register on the library’s website or in person. 9291 Old Redwood Hwy., Bldg. 100.
Women’s March Santa Rosa 2020, Jan. 20
The fourth annual Women’s March will take place in Courthouse Square on Saturday, Jan. 18 from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and will feature a rally, guest speakers, tabling by community groups, music, a children’s area and a march on city streets beginning at 12:15 p.m. This is the only Women’s March event in Sonoma County. For more information go to https://www.facebook.com/events/509576082928288/
Winter wineland, Jan. 18 - 19
Meet the winemakers, taste limited production wines, new releases, or library wines. Participating wineries will highlight a vintage, varietal, or vertical tasting for the weekend. Tickets include a wine tasting at all participating wineries for the weekend. This event is 21 and over only. Advance tickets through Jan. 13 are: $60 weekend, $45 Sunday only, $5 for designated driver. Tickets will be available at the door for a higher price. For tickets and a list of participating wineries visit wineroad.com.
Babytime at the library Jan. 21
Delight and stimulate your baby's senses with bouncing rhymes, songs, fingerplays and simple books. For ages 0 to 18 months. Free. 10:30 to 11 a.m. 9291 Old Redwood Hwy., Bldg. 100.
Favorite edible mushrooms of Sonoma County, Jan. 23
Learn about the edible mushrooms of Sonoma County with this lecture led by the Sonoma County Mycological Association. Tickets are $14 and can be purchased on the Laguna Foundation website. 6:30 to 8 p.m. 900 Sanford Road, Santa Rosa.
Applications for serving on the Marin/Sonoma Mosquito and Vector Control District due, Jan. 23
The town of Windsor is looking for someone to represent Windsor and serve on the Marin/sonoma Mosquito and Vector Control District for a two-year term ending Jan. 1, 2022. The Board of Trustees representing each city/town meets on the second Wednesday of the month at 7 p.m. To apply visit the Town of Windsor website. Applications due by Jan. 23.
Town meetings:
Windsor School Board meeting, Jan. 21
The Windsor Unified School District Board of Trustees will meet for its regular meeting on Jan. 21 at 6 p.m. at the Windsor town council chambers. 9291 Old Redwood Hwy., Bldg. 400. All are welcome.
Joint North of Arata Ad Hoc Committee Meeting, Jan. 22
The ad hoc committee will meet Jan. 22 at 4:30 p.m. All are welcome to attend. 9291 Old Redwood Hwy., Bldg. 400.
