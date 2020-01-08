Friends of Windsor Library meeting, Jan. 9
The Friends of the Windsor Library will meet for its regular meeting on Jan. 9 from noon to 1 p.m. at the library at 9291 Old Redwood Hwy., Bldg. 100.
Buddy: The Buddy Holly Story, Jan. 10
The life of famous 50s singer Buddy Holly is chronicled in this rock ‘n’ roll musical and features hits like “That’ll Be the Day,” “Chantilly Lace,” “Peggy Sue” and more. Ongoing until February. Show starts at 7:30 p.m. Tickets $35 - $48. 6th Street Playhouse, 52 W. 6th St., Santa Rosa.
Art time for kids, Jan. 11
Kids ages 3 to 8 can come by the Windsor Library for some free art time. Materials will be provided. The library is located at 9291 Old Redwood Hwy., Bldg. 100.
Newt commute, Jan. 12
Park rangers will lead participants on a short walk to the park’s frog pond where folks can get a glimpse of the local newts and their journey to the pond. Hike is 1.5-miles, not suitable for strollers. Free. Parking is $7, free for regional park members. 10 a.m. to noon at Spring Lake Regional Park, 393 Violetti Road, Santa Rosa.
Museum Mondays for kids, Jan. 13
Games and arts and crafts for kids ages 1 to 5 will be available at the Charles M. Schulz Museum. $5 per child; free for up to two adults before 11 a.m. Regular museum admission prices apply after 11 a.m. Free for members. 2301 Hardies Ln., Santa Rosa.
Writing club for adults, Jan. 15
Work on creative writing with published author and instructor, Jennifer Lynn Alvarez, at this free writing workshop for adults. 6 to 7:30 p.m., third Wednesday of each month. Meet at the Windsor Library at 9291 Old Redwood Hwy.,
DIY sign party, Jan. 16
Boards and Bottle at Roost is hosting a sign making workshop on Jan. 16 at 6 p.m. DIY our own farmhouse décor, sip bubbly and enjoy charcuterie goodies. Ticket includes materials, apron, wine and snacks. $39 - $59. Event takes place at Roost General Store, 9111 Windsor Road, Windsor.
Town meetings:
Windsor school board meeting, Jan. 14
The Windsor School Board of Trustees will meet for its regular meeting on Jan. 14 at 6 p.m. at the Windsor Unified School District office conference room. All are welcome to attend. 9291 Old Redwood Hwy., Bldg. 500, Windsor.
Town council meeting, Jan. 15
The Windsor Town Council will meet for its regular meeting on Wednesday, Jan. 15 at 6 p.m. at the town council chambers at 9291 Old Redwood Hwy., Bldg. 400. All are welcome to attend.
