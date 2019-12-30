Town offices reopen, Jan. 2
Windsor town offices reopen.
Path to college: SAT intensive prep classes, Part 1 and Part 2, Jan. 2 - 3
The Sonoma County Library presents a free 5-hour SAT intensive preparation class with local test preparation consultant Ellen Jakes Kelm, Ph.D. The course is offered in two parts of 2½ hours each at the following dates/times: Part 1 Jan. 2, 10:15 a.m. to 12:45 p.m., Part 2 Jan. 3, 10:15 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. Students must attend both parts. Only juniors in high school may register. Registration forms require both parent/guardian and student signature, and are available at the library's reference desk or can be downloaded below. All study materials are included. Class takes place at the Windsor Library, 9291 Old Redwood Hwy, Bldg. 100.
Science Saturday at Spring Lake Regional Park, Jan. 4
Embrace your inner scientist and discover the wonders of environmental and physical science. Drop-in for free presentations and interactive experiments the first Saturday of every month beginning on the hour at 1, 2 and 3 p.m. All ages welcome. Free. Parking is $7 or free for Regional Parks members. 393 Violetti Road, Santa Rosa.
Lego club, Jan. 4
Join other Lego fans at the Windsor Library and build your own unique creations. Ages 3 to 12 are welcome. 2 to 3 p.m. Free.
Classes resume, Jan. 6
School resumes for the Windsor Unified School District.
Animal music at the library, Jan. 7
Kids ages 0 to 5 can enjoy some animal themed music at this free event at the Windsor Library from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.
Volunteer at Andy’s Unity Park, Jan. 7
Join LandPaths staff to help weed, mulch and plant at Andy’s Unity Park. Volunteers welcome from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wear sturdy shoes. Andy’s Unity Park is located at 3399 Moorland Ave., Santa Rosa.
River otters on the rise, Jan. 9
The River Otter Ecology Project has been monitoring and researching river otter recovery for seven years. Megan Isadore, Executive Director of the River Otter Ecology Project, and Terrence Carroll, Head of Data and Informatics, will talk about the community science "Otter Spotter” program as well as results from the River Otter Ecology Project’s 225km stretches of Marin coast, river, reservoir and bay. 6:30 to 8 p.m. Tickets are $14, registration required. To register visit the laguna foundation website. Event takes place at 900 Sanford Road, Santa Rosa.
Town meetings:
Windsor Public Art Advisory Committee meeting, Jan. 6
The Windsor Public Art Advisory Committee will meet for its regular meeting on Jan. 6 at 11 a.m. at the town council chambers at 9291 Old Redwood Hwy., Bldg. 400. All are welcome to attend.
