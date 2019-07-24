Summer Nights on the Green: Caravanserai, July 25
Summer Nights on the Green continues with live music from Caravanserai on July 25 from 5 to 8 p.m. The event is free and all are welcome to attend.
Paint Party for teens, July 26
The Windsor Regional Library is hosting a free paint party for teens on Friday, July 26 from 2 to 3:30 p.m. Teens will learn basic art skills and will go home with their own creation. The event is limited to 12 participants, so be sure to sign up online or at the front desk. The library is located at 9291 Old Redwood Hwy., Bldg. 100.
Evening ranger programs in the Grove, July 27
A regional park ranger will lead a talk about the local habitats and flora and fauna on Saturday, July 27 from 6 to 7 p.m. at Riverfront Regional Park. The interactive event is free and welcome to all ages. Parking is $7, free for park members. The park is located at 7821 Eastside Road, Healdsburg.
Read to a dog, July 29
Kids can practice their reading and speaking skills with a patient, furry friend on July 20 at the “Read to a Dog” event at the Windsor Regional Library from 3 to 4 p.m. The event is on a drop-in basis and all reading levels are welcome. The library is at 9291 Old Redwood Hwy., Bldg. 100.
Family movies on the Green: “Monster’s Inc.,” July 30
Enjoy a movie under the stars at the Windsor Town Green on Tuesday, July 30 at 6:30 p.m. July 30’s showing will feature the Pixar film, “Monster’s Inc.” The event is free, but there will be sweets and snacks available to purchase.
Read aloud club, July 31
Kids can practice their reading and speaking skills at this free read aloud event on Wednesday, July 31 from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. at the Windsor Regional Library. Kids ages 7 and up are welcome. The library is located at 9291 Old Redwood Hwy., Bldg. 100.
83rd annual Sonoma County Fair, Aug. 1-11
A Sonoma County tradition returns to the area with the Sonoma County Fair from Aug.1-11. The event will feature fair classics such as horse racing, carnival rides, live music and all the sugary fair food you can eat. Ticket prices vary for certain ages and packages, so visit the Sonoma County Fair website to get all of the information.
The paradox of preservation, Aug. 1
Learn about land use/preservation and wilderness at this Aug. 1 talk with Laura Alice Watt, Professor, Department of Geography, Environment, and Planning at Sonoma State University and author of “The Paradox of Preservation.” The talk will focus on the Pt. Reyes Seashore and the Laguna de Santa Rosa area. The event is $14 and runs from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Register for the event by visiting the Laguna de Santa Rosa website. The Laguna Environmental Center is located at 900 Sanford Road in Santa Rosa.
Meet Dr. Collins, Aug. 2
Meet Windsor High School’s new principal Dr. Lamar Collins at this causal meet and greet event on Aug. 2 from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Student, parents, teachers and community members are welcome to attend.
