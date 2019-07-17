Summer nights on the Green: Coco Montoya, July 18
Summer nights on the Green continues with Coco Montoya on Thursday, July 18 at 5 p.m. The concert is free and takes place at the Windsor Town Green. All are welcome to attend.
Intro to sign language, July 19
Learn the basics of sign language at this free ASL class at the Windsor Library on Friday, July 19 from 2 to 3:30 p.m. No experience is necessary and all are welcome to attend. The class is limited to 15 participants so sign up online at the library’s website or at the front desk. The library is located at 9291 Old Redwood Hwy., Bldg. 100.
Garden and land stewards, July 20
Spend some time volunteering at the Larkfield Community Garden and Learning Center on Saturday, July 20 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Families can learn about gardening, native plants and land stewardship at this free event. For more information email the Community Soil Foundation at info@communitysoil.org. The garden is located at 4655 Lavell Road, Santa Rosa.
4th annual Wine Country Comedy Fest, July 20
Enjoy stand up comedy, bar bites and beer and wine at the annual Wine Country Comedy Fest on July 20 at the Flamingo in Santa Rosa. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the show starts at 7 p.m. Tickets are $20 and can be purchased online at the event’s eventbrite website. The event takes place at 2777 4th St., in Santa Rosa.
Read to a dog, July 22
Kids can practice their reading and speaking skills with a patient friend at the library’s Read to a Dog event on Monday, July 22 from 3 to 4 p.m. All reading levels are welcome. The library is located at 9291 Old Redwood Hwy., Bldg. 100.
Read aloud club, July 24
Kids can practice reading and speaking skills at the read aloud club on Wednesday, July 24 from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. at the Windsor Library. Kids can read in English and Spanish and there will be snacks and refreshments. The club is for kids in second grade and up. The library is located at 9291 Old Redwood Hwy., Bldg. 100.
Summer nights on the Green: Caravanserai, July 25
The group Caravanserai performs at the Windsor Town Green on Thursday, July 25 at 5 p.m. The concert is free and all are welcome to this family-friendly show.
Town meetings
Windsor Planning Commission meeting, July 23
The Windsor Planning Commission will meet for their regular meeting on Tuesday, July 23 at 5:30 p.m. at the Windsor town council chambers. All are welcome to attend. Town chambers are located at 9291 Old Redwood Hwy., Bldg. 400.
Senior Citizens Advisory Commission meeting, July 23
The Windsor Senior Citizens Advisory Commission will meet for their next regular meeting on July 23 at 2:30 p.m. at the Windsor town council chambers. All are welcome to attend. Town chambers are located at 9291 Old Redwood Hwy., Bldg. 400.
