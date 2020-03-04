Spanish story time, March 5
There will be a Spanish story time for kids ages one to five at the Windsor Library from 10:30 to 11:15 a.m. Free. The library is located 9291 Old Redwood Hwy., Bldg. 100.
Love a la Carte, March 5
An on the road production of “Love a la Carte” will take place at Costeaux Bakery in Healdsburg on March 5 at 8 p.m. This is an original play by a local playwright. Price: $28 Adults; $25 Seniors 65+; $5 Students w/ID. Thursday Value Night, adults and seniors two for one. Limited seating. 417 Healdsburg Ave.
Blind date with a book, March 6
Check out one of the books wrapped in brown paper for a literary surprise. Inside each is a scorecard where you can rate your book date. Turn that card back into the Windsor Library by the end of the month to be eligible for a drawing to win prizes at our Literary Speed Dating Party. At the party you'll have a chance to talk books with other patrons and get to know your fellow readers. For teens and adults. 4 to 5:30 p.m. at the Windsor Regional Library, 9291 Old Redwood Hwy., Bldg. 100.
Master Gardeners: The single best thing you can do for your garden, March 7
Learn garden tips and tricks and ways to make the best compost at this free master gardeners workshop on March 7 from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The event takes place at the Windsor Regional Library and all levels of gardeners are welcome to attend. 9291 Old Redwood Hwy., Bldg. 100.
Nature journaling club, March 8
Arthropod Studies - Experience a regional parks collection of arthropods. Carefully study the unique bodies of our native butterflies, dragonflies, beetles and more. We will have some microscopes for micro-observations of the insect structure for our journals. Parking $7 or free for regional parks members. 10 a.m. to noon at Ragle Ranch Park, 500 Ragle Road.
Bilingual read aloud club, March 9
Kids can practice reading skills in both English and Spanish at this free event on March 9 from 4 to 5 p.m. This is meant for early readers and second graders and up. The event takes place at the Windsor Regional Library. 9291 Old Redwood Hwy., Bldg. 100.
Breaking into bird watching, March 12
Calling all new birders and bird-curious folks. Join in this workshop and learn how to break into the world of birdwatching. Learn the art of how to look at a bird, get tips on using binoculars, getting the most out of your field guide, and even how to start birding by ear! If you’re excited to take your new knowledge out in the field for a test spin, please also register for the corresponding, “Beginners Birding Walk at the Laguna de Santa Rosa” on Saturday, March 14. 6 p.m. Tickets are $14. 900 Sanford Road, Santa Rosa.
Town meetings:
Windsor Planning Commission meeting, March 10
The Windsor Planning Commission will meet for its regular meeting on Tuesday, March 12 at 5:30 p.m. at the Windsor Civic Center, 9291 Old Redwood Hwy., Bldg. 400.
Windsor Parks and Recreation meeting, March 11
The Windsor Parks and Recreation Commission will meet for its regular meeting on Wednesday, March 11 at the Windsor Civic Center. 9291 Old Redwood Hwy., Bldg. 400.
