Trivia night at Corks and Taps, Nov. 21
Test your knowledge at this free trivia night at Corks and Taps in Windsor. Every first and third Thursday of the month until December. Teams of six are also welcome to play. Prizes for top teams. Starts at 7 p.m. at 1001 McClelland Dr., Windsor.
Meet the director, Nov. 22
Come meet Sonoma County Library director Ann Hammond at the Windsor Regional Library on Friday, Nov. 22 at 10:30 a.m. Hear the latest library news or ask questions at this casual meet and greet. The library is located at 9291 Old Redwood Hwy., Bldg. 100.
Holiday Arts and Crafts Market, Nov. 23
The Healdsburg Farmers Market will have a holiday arts and crafts market on Saturday, Nov. 23 from 8:30 a.m. to noon. The market will feature local artisans and goods such as hand crafted jewelry, ceramics, fiber arts, woodwork and more. Market takes place at North and Vine Street in the West Plaza parking lot.
So you think you can dance live, Nov. 24
The reality dance show, “So you think you can dance,” comes to the Luther Burbank Center for the Arts on Sunday, Nov. 24 at 7:30 p.m. See live dancers, show finalists and special guests. Tickets are $55 to $69 and are available at the Luther Burbank website. 50 Mark West Springs Road, Santa Rosa.
Kid’s Lego Camp, Nov. 25-27
Kids ages 6 to 12 can enjoy this camp featuring Play-well Teknologies from 9 a.m. to noon Nov. 25 through 27. Are you looking for something for your child to do during the Thanksgiving Break? Register for this Lego Camp now as a minimum of 10 students must be registered to hold the camp, share this with others. To register, go towww.townofwindsor.com/registration or you can call 838-1260
Raptors all around us, Nov. 26
The Bird Rescue Center will be giving a presentation on raptors at the Windsor Regional Library on Tuesday, Nov. 26 at 2 p.m. Learn about local raptors and the center’s decades-long work helping the nearly 3,000 native wild birds admitted every year. They will be bringing in two of their resident raptor ambassador birds as well. Free for all ages. The library is located at 9291 Old Redwood Hwy., Bldg. 100.
Chess for kids, Nov. 27
The Chess for Kids group will host chess games and sessions at the library on Nov. 27 at the Windsor Library from 4 to 5 p.m. Free. The library is located at 9291 Old Redwood Hwy., Bldg. 100.
Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 28
Schools and county offices closed.
