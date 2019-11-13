Friends of Windsor Library meeting, Nov. 14
The Windsor Friends of the Library will meet for its regular meeting on Nov. 14 from noon to 1 p.m. at the Windsor Regional Library. The library is located at 9291 Old Redwood Hwy., Bldg. 100.
Beyond Origami: Handmade iris cards for adults, Nov. 15
Learn how to make special origami cards with a variety of shapes and textures at the Windsor Regional Library on Nov. 15 from 3 to 5 p.m. The class is limited to 15 participants so register online at the library website. The library is located at 9291 Old Redwood Hwy., Bldg. 100.
Family hike at Spring Lake Regional Park, Nov. 16
Rangers will lead an easy hike for families at Spring Lake Regional Park from 1 to 4 p.m. Parking is $7, free for park members. Park is located at 393 Violetti Road, Santa Rosa.
The natural world in pastel, Nov. 16
Award-winning Sebastopol artist James R. Reynolds will lead a pastel drawing class at the Laguna de Santa Rosa Foundation on Nov. 16 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Topics of exploration will include composition, under painting, layering, varieties of mark making, color harmonies, and more. He will also touch on technical issues such as framing, use of fixatives, and material choices, addressing how to create a work of pastel art from start to finish. Tickets are $95. To register visit the Laguna de Santa Rosa website.
The Pout-Pout Fish, Nov. 17
Clover Sonoma Family Fun Series presents a new musical adventure. Utilizing live actors and puppets, this colorful adaptation of The New York Times best-seller “Pout-Pout Fish” is sure to turn the poutiest of frowns upside down. Price: $17 Adult; $12 Child; $5 Lap Passes for Ages 2 and Under. 3 p.m. at the Luther Burbank Center for the Arts at 50 Mark West Springs Road.
Chess for kids, ongoing until Nov. 20
The Chess for Kids group will host chess games and sessions every Wednesday from 4 to 5 p.m. until Nov. 20 at the Windsor Regional Library. All materials are provided and the event is free. For ages 9 to 12. The library is located at 9291 Old Redwood Hwy., Bldg. 100.
Family story time for kids, Nov. 21
Kids 0 to 5 can enjoy this fun and interactive story time at the Windsor Regional Library from 10:30 to 11 a.m. with the children’s librarian. Event is free. The library is located at 9291 Old Redwood Hwy., Bldg. 100.
Town meetings:
Recycled water use and storage study info meeting, Nov. 18
Learn more about the town’s various recycled water uses and potential storage strategies at this public workshop at 6 p.m. at the Windsor council chambers at 9291 Old Redwood Hwy., Bldg. 400.
Town council meeting, Nov. 20
The Windsor Town Council will meet for its regular meeting on Nov. 20 at 6 p.m. at the town council chambers at 9291 Redwood Hwy., Bldg. 400.
