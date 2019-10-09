Zumba for kids, Oct. 10
The Windsor Regional Library is hosting a Zumba for kids session on Thursday, Oct. 10 from 4 to 5 p.m. The event is suitable for kids ages 5 and up. The library is located at 9291 Old Redwood Hwy., Bldg. 100.
Punky’s pumpkin patch, Ongoing until Oct. 31
Punky’s pumpkin patch in Santa Rosa is now open until Oct. 31 on Monday through Friday 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Saturday to Sunday 9 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Patch features hayrides, bounce houses and snacks on the weekends such as cotton candy, snowcones, tacos and lemonade. Located at 50 Mark West Springs Road, Santa Rosa.
Service of the heart: Meditation for breast cancer, Oct. 12, 13
The first “Service of the Heart” event offers free, private, one-on-one DASA Meditation instruction exclusively for "breast cancer patients and their primary caregivers on Oct. 12 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 427 Mendocino Ave., Suite 100, Santa Rosa or on Oct. 13 at 868 Gravenstein Hwy North in Sebastopol. Event is free. To register visit www.DASAmeditation.org/service-of-the-heart.html.
Pumpkin nights, Oct. 14 and ongoing
Pumpkin Nights is launching an interactive Halloween experience and festival from Thursday, Oct. 10 to Sunday, Nov. 3. Guests will be transported into an enchanted world with dazzling, multi-sensory Halloween displays and seven Pumpkin Lands created with more than 3,000 artistically hand-carved real and synthetic pumpkins. Event also features a fire show, an outdoor movie screening, a bounce house and a variety of treats and drinks. Tickets: Advance Purchase Only; $20 General Admission (13-59); $18 Seniors (60+); $16 Children (4-12); Free for 3 & Under; $65 Family Pack (2 Adults & 2 Kids). Festival located at the Sonoma County Fairgrounds, 1350 Bennett Valley Road, Santa Rosa.
Math help at the library, Oct. 15
Get math help at the library from 4 to 5 p.m. at this free drop-in session. All grade levels are welcome. Event takes place at the Windsor Library at 9291 Old Redwood Hwy., Bldg. 100.
Downtown Windsor parking study community meeting, Oct. 17
The Town of Windsor is hosting a community meeting to go over a local parking study and discussion. The meeting starts at 6 p.m. at the council chambers at 9291 Old Redwood Hwy., Bldg. 400. All are welcome to attend.
Town meetings:
School board meeting, Oct. 15
The Windsor Unified School District Board of Trustees will meet for its regular meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 15 at 6 p.m. at Brooks Elementary School to help open the brand new library. Brooks is located at 750 Natalie Drive in Windsor.
Town council meeting, Oct. 16
The Windsor Town Council will meet for its regular meeting on Wednesday, Oct. 16 at 6 p.m. at the town council chambers at 9291 Old Redwood Hwy., Bldg. 400.
