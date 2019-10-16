Downtown Windsor parking study community meeting, Oct. 17
The Town of Windsor will hold a meeting and workshop to discuss parking in the downtown area. All are welcome to attend. Meeting starts at 6 p.m. at the town council chambers at 9291 Old Redwood Hwy., Bldg. 400.
Coffee and crosswords at the library, Oct. 18
Enjoy some coffee and crosswords at the Windsor Library from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. All materials will be provided. Free. Library is located at 9291 Old Redwood Hwy. Bldg. 100.
Garden and land stewards event, Oct. 19
Lend a helping hand on the third Saturday of each month - these Community Volunteer Days are a fun and healthy way for the entire family to learn new skills in organic gardening and land stewardship. Bring a hat, sturdy shoes and water bottle. Snacks and work gloves provided. For more information, email Community Soil Foundation atinfo@communitysoil.org or visit their website at communitysoil.org. Garden is located at 4655 Lavell Road, Santa Rosa. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Sonoma County Art Trails, Oct. 19-20
Enjoy art from local studios at the annual Art Trails event, which allows you to explore open studios throughout the county. Studios open at 10 a.m. Free admission. For a list of open studios visit the art trails website.
Become your family historian, Oct. 21
These classes are designed specifically for you if you are interested in learning how to do family research, solve “brick walls or road blocks” and write for future generations about your family history. No computer experience required but recommended. Classes are open to all beginners or advanced students. Sign up online at the SRJC Older Adults Program Schedule of Classes or please contact the Older Adults Program at (707) 527-4533 for more information. 10:15 to 11:45 a.m. at the Windsor Regional library.
Sonoma County Pumpkin Nights, Oct. 22
Pumpkin Nights is launching an interactive Halloween experience and festival from Thursday, Oct. 10, to Sunday, Nov. 3. Guests will be transported into an enchanted world with dazzling, multi-sensory Halloween displays and seven Pumpkin Lands created with more than 3,000 artistically hand-carved real and synthetic pumpkins. Tickets: Advance Purchase Only; $20 General Admission (13-59); $18 Seniors (60+); $16 Children (4-12); Free for 3 & Under; $65 Family Pack (2 Adults & 2 Kids). Festival starts at 5:30 p.m. at Sonoma County Fairgrounds, 1350 Bennett Valley Road, Santa Rosa.
Blind Scream haunted house, Oct. 24
Blind Scream returns to provide guests with some freakish frights on Oct. 24 at 7 p.m. This year there are two haunts to experience, the Witch House and Lil Horrus's Fun House. Tickets: $15 General Admission to Any One Haunt; $20 Admission to Any One Haunt + Fast Pass; $25 General Admission to Both Haunts; $35 Admission to Both Haunts + Fast Pass. Formerly Sears Auto Center at Santa Rosa Plaza, 98 Santa Rosa Plaza, Santa Rosa.
Town meetings:
Senior citizen advisory commission meeting, Oct. 22
The Windsor Senior Citizen Advisory Commission will meet for its regular meeting on Oct. 22 at 2:30 p.m. at the council chambers at 9291 Old Redwood Hwy., Bldg. 400.
