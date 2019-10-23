Pumpkin decorating for kids, Oct. 24
The Windsor Regional Library is hosting pumpkin decorating for kids on Oct. 24 from 4 to 5 p.m. Supplies will be provided. Free for kids ages 5 and up. The library is located at 9291 Old Redwood Hwy., Bldg. 100.
Meet the makers: Halloween carnival, Oct. 25
As part of the meet the makers series, 180 Studios will be transforming its maker space to a horror space. On Oct. 25 at 5 p.m. the carnival will have activities for the entire family, with music, food and drinks, games, a raffle, and costume and pumpkin carving contests. Space is limited to 200 people so RSVP by contacting Sara Gray at 707-843-4363 or email her at sara@180studios.org. Free event, takes place at 150 Todd Road, Suite 100, Santa Rosa.
Hoot ‘n Howl: Night Critters of the Laguna, Oct. 26
The Laguna de Santa Rosa Foundation is hosting a talk on spooky night animals: bats, owls and spiders. The event includes a short walk to the hop barn to look for owls, bats and examine different spiders. There will also be a Halloween themed crafting session. $20 for one parent with up to two kids, or $35 for families of four. Pre-registration required online at http://www.lagunafoundation.org/. 6 to 8:30 p.m. at 900 Sanford Road, Santa Rosa.
Junior ranger program, health and wellness, Oct. 27
Learn health and wellness through interactive exercises as a part of the junior ranger classes for kids on Oct. 27 from 10 a.m. to noon. Be sure to wear comfortable shoes and bring a snack. The activity will take place at Spring Lake Regional Park at 5585 Newanga Ave., Santa Rosa.
Sonoma County Pumpkin Nights, Oct. 28
Pumpkin Nights is launching an interactive Halloween experience and festival from Thursday, Oct. 10 to Sunday, Nov. 3. Guests will be transported into an enchanted world with dazzling, multi-sensory Halloween displays and seven Pumpkin Lands created with more than 3,000 artistically hand-carved real and synthetic pumpkins. Tickets: Advance Purchase Only; $20 General Admission (13-59); $18 Seniors (60+); $16 Children (4-12); Free for 3 & Under; $65 Family Pack (2 Adults & 2 Kids). Festival starts at 5:30 p.m. at Sonoma County Fairgrounds, 1350 Bennett Valley Road, Santa Rosa.
Windsor High School info night for prospective students, Oct. 29
There will be an information meeting for families of prospective students at Windsor High on Oct. 29 from 10:15 to 11:15 a.m. The meeting will include a tour if time allows. To register e-mail ccarstensen@wusd.org and date of meeting, all attendees names, school of the incoming 8th grade student and if you currently reside in Windsor Unified School District Boundaries or would be requesting an Inter-district Transfer. Meeting takes place at 8695 Windsor Road, Windsor.
Chess for kids, Oct. 30
Teens can learn chess basics at this free workshop at the library Oct. 30 from 4 to 5 p.m. Space is limited to 18, so sign up online or at the library. The event is free. The Windsor Library is located at 9291 Old Redwood Hwy., Bldg. 100.
Bibliobop dance party, Oct. 31
Kids ages 0 to 5 can dance away and get some exercise with this free activity at the library from 10:30 to 11 a.m. Free. Event takes place at the Windsor Library.
Blind Scream final night, Oct. 31
Blind Scream returns to provide guests with some freakish frights on Oct. 31 at 7 p.m. This year there are two haunts to experience, the Witch House and Lil Horrus's Fun House. Tickets: $15 General Admission to Any One Haunt; $20 Admission to Any One Haunt + Fast Pass; $25 General Admission to Both Haunts; $35 Admission to Both Haunts + Fast Pass. Formerly Sears Auto Center at Santa Rosa Plaza, 98 Santa Rosa Plaza, Santa Rosa.
