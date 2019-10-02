Spanish story time at the library, Oct. 3
The Windsor Library will host a Spanish story time for kids where they can learn colors, rhymes and songs in Spanish. 10:30 to 11:15 a.m. at the Windsor Library at 9291 Old Redwood Hwy., Bldg. 100. Suitable for kids ages 1 to 5.
Coffee and crosswords, Oct. 4
Take some time to relax and enjoy some coffee and crossword puzzles at the Windsor Library from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Event is free and materials will be provided.
Science Saturday at Spring Lake Regional Park, Oct. 5
Kids of all ages are welcome to drop in and explore interactive science activities and experiments at Spring Lake Regional Park from 1 to 4 p.m. Parking is $7. Park is located at 393 Violetti Road, Santa Rosa.
Quartet Andoni, Oct. 6
Experience top 40’s hits, classics, standards and originals from the 20’s to today performed by Andoini’s band. Refreshments served, bring your dancing shoes, 50/50 Raffle. Tickets are $24 in advance and $29 at the door (cash only). Show starts at 12:30 p.m. at 4857 Old Redwood Hwy., Santa Rosa.
Experience Hendrix, Oct. 8
This special group performance event pays tribute to Jimi Hendrix with a blend of rock and tributes. Tickets range from $69 to $89. Show starts at 8 p.m. at the Luther Burbank Center for the Arts. For tickets, visit their website at https://lutherburbankcenter.org/.
Town meetings:
Public art advisory committee meeting, Oct. 7
The Windsor Public Art Advisory Committee will meet for its regular meeting on Monday, Oct. 7 at 11 a.m. in the town hall council chambers at 9291 Old Redwood Hwy., Bldg. 400. All are welcome to attend.
Parks and recreation commission meeting, Oct. 9
The Windsor Park and Recreation Commission will meet for its regular meeting on Wednesday, Oct. 9 for a full-day session at the town hall chambers at 9291 Old Redwood Hwy. Bldg. 400.
