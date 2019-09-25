Family story time at the library, Sept. 26
Parents and their toddlers can enjoy a story during family story time on Thursday, Sept. 26 at 10:30 a.m. The event is free and takes place at 9291 Old Redwood Hwy., Bldg. 100
Wine and pizza Friday’s at Rodney Strong, Sept. 27
Enjoy a wine and pizza pairing with either a vegetarian or hearty meat pizza prepared by the winery chef. Pairings are $25 and start at 11 a.m. No reservations required. Rodney Strong is located at 11455 Old Redwood Hwy., Healdsburg.
Manhattan Short Film Festival, Sept. 28
The Manhattan Short is not a touring festival, rather it is on the spot celebration that occurs simultaneously around the same time across the world. The festival focuses on short films and the Windsor Regional Library will be hosting a screening of the festival on Saturday, Sept. 28 at 2 p.m. The event is free and is open to all ages. The library is located at 9291 Old Redwood Hwy., Bldg. 100.
Hiking for health and hilarity, Sept. 29
Hiking enthusiasts can enjoy a four or five-mile hike at Shiloh Ranch Regional Park on Sunday, Sept. 29 from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. Hike leaders will enliven the event with seasonal jokes and puns. The event is free but parking is $7. Meet at the park trailhead at 5750 Faught Road in Windsor.
Young astronauts club, Sept. 30
Together with the Robert Ferguson Observatory, club members will study the night sky, learn how to use telescopes, meet other kids and leave with a Young Astronomers membership button. This club meeting will feature a special presentation by NASA Ames Research Center scientist, Wenonah Vercoutere, Ph.D., sharing the plans NASA has for returning to the Moon. Each participant will receive a raffle ticket for a chance to win an Orion SkyQuest XT6 Dobsonian Telescope. Meet and greet, 6 p.m., club meeting, 6:15 to 7:15 p.m. at the Windsor Library. Free, suitable for kids in grades 4 to 9.
Town meetings:
School board meeting, Oct. 1
The Windsor Unified School District Board of Trustees will have its regular meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 1 at 6 p.m. at the Windsor Town Council chambers at 9291 Old Redwood Hwy., Bldg. 400.
Windsor Town Council Meeting, Oct. 2
The Windsor Town Council will meet for its regular meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 2 at 6 p.m. at the town chambers at 9291 Old Redwood Hwy., Bldg. 400. All are welcome to attend.
