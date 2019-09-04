Windsor High School back to school night, Sept. 5
Parents can learn about what’s in store for their students this year at Windsor High School’s back to school night on Thursday, Sept. 5 from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. WHS is located at 8695 Windsor Road.
Coffee and Crosswords at the library, Sept. 6
Enjoy a cup of joe and some crossword puzzles at this free event on Friday, Sept. 6 from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. The library is located at 9291 Old Redwood Hwy., Bldg. 100.
Water bark dog swim, Sept. 7
Well-behaved dogs are invited to swim in the lagoon and romp on the beach Sept. 7, 8, 15 and Sept. 21, 22, and Sept. 28, 29. Please note there will be no dog swim on Sept. 14 due to a high school cross-country race. This event is sponsored by the Sonoma County Regional Parks Foundation, with a $5 entry fee per dog for parks’ members and $7 per dog for non-members. Spring Lake is located at 393 Violetti Road.
Beckoning butterflies, birds and bees to the garden, Sept. 8
The garden at the Russian River Rose Company becomes a colorful classroom as you learn how to attract birds, bees, and butterflies to yours. Various local specialists and enthusiasts will be on hand to help you create your own haven for these important winged critters. Visit with monarchs, swallowtails and hummingbirds as the butterfly garden is in full bloom. Garden and nursery are open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Special Presentations at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Cost is a $2 donation. The Russian River Rose Company is located at 1685 Magnolia Dr., Healdsburg.
SRJC older adults program: Become your own historian, Sept. 9
These classes are designed specifically for you if you’re interested in learning how to do family research, solve “brick walls or road blocks,” and write for future generations about your family history. No computer experience required but recommended. Classes are open to all beginners or advanced students. Sign up online at the SRJC Older Adults Program Schedule of Classes or please contact the Older Adults Program at 707-527-4533 for more information. Class takes place at the Windsor Library from 10:15 to 11:45 p.m.
9th annual Heirloom Exposition, Sept. 10 - 12
The 9th Annual National Heirloom Exposition features the largest display of heritage produce and focuses on the preservation of heirloom foods without genetic modification. Many individual and commercial growers supply an abundance of fruits and vegetables for exhibiting and tasting. More than 100 renowned garden and food speakers fill three presentation halls with back-to-back talks. Price: $15 one day pass; $30 three day pass. Expo takes place at the Sonoma County Fairgrounds, 1350 Bennett Valley Road, Santa Rosa.
Days of summer centerpiece class, Sept. 12
Relax, have fun, and get your craft on while sipping a glass of wine at Bricoleur Vineyards in Windsor. Kim from Wild Vine Designs and the Bricoleur Vineyards team will provide all the supplies and instruction need to make a floral masterpiece. A complimentary glass of wine and snacks will be served. Be sure to register early as space is limited and classes often fill up. Class is 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Price: $65 per person, includes all floral supplies, fresh flowers and greenery, an apron, and a complimentary glass of wine. The winery is located at 7394 Starr Road.
Town meetings:
Windsor Planning Commission, Sept. 10
The Windsor Planning Commission will meet for its regular meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 10 at 5:30 p.m. at the Windsor council chambers. All are welcome to attend. The Windsor chambers are located at 9291 Old Redwood Hwy., Bldg. 400.
School board meeting, Sept. 10
The Windsor Unified School District board of trustees will meet for its regular meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 10 at 6 p.m. at the district office at 9291 Old Redwood Hwy., Bldg. 500. All are welcome to attend.
