Family story time at the Windsor Regional Library, Sept. 19
Bring the whole family out for a session of interactive songs and fun. Event runs from 10:30 to 11 a.m. Suitable for kids ages 0 to 5. The library is located at 9291 Old Redwood Hwy., Bldg. 100.
Vino and Vinyasa, Sept. 20
Enjoy a glass of wine and some yoga Sept. 20 at 5 p.m. at Bricoleur Vineyards in Windsor. All levels are welcome. $20 for drop-ins. $5 for a glass of wine. Bring your own yoga mat. The winery is located at 7394 Starr Road in Windsor.
Junior ranger class: Compass and orienteering, Sept. 21
Learn how to navigate with a compass and other orienteering skills at this junior ranger event on Saturday, Sept. 21 from 10 a.m. to noon. Event suitable for kids 7 to 13. Class will be lead by Ranger Bill Trunick. Event is $5, but parking is $7. Meet at Shiloh Ranch Regional Park. For more information contact Bill at 707-433-1625.
53rd annual antique bottle and vintage collectible show, Sept. 21, 22
The showcase will feature pottery, old bottles, glassware, jewelry, dolls, signs, gas and oil, toys, coins, ephemera, postcards, antiques and hundreds of other rare and unusual vintage items. The club will also offer free appraisals. $5 on Saturday, free on Sunday. Event takes place at the Santa Rosa Veterans Memorial Building at 1351 Maple Ave., Santa Rosa.
Natural remedies workshop, Sept. 22
Learn how to make natural remedies at this workshop led by clinical herbalist Amy Charnay on Sept. 22 at 10 a.m. Attendees will learn various aspects of natural medicinals such as using botanicals to create medicinal syrups, tinctures and teas. Class is $65. For tickets visit the Laguna Foundation website. Event takes place at 900 Sanford Road, Santa Rosa.
SRJC Older Adults program: Become your family’s historian, Sept. 23
These classes are designed specifically for if you are interested in learning how to do family research, solve “brick walls or roadblocks” and write for future generations about family history. No computer experience required but recommended. Classes are open to all beginners or advanced students. Sign up online at the SRJC Older Adults Program Schedule of Classes or please contact the Older Adults Program at (707) 527-4533 for more information. Class is 10:15 to 11:45 a.m. at the Windsor Regional Library.
The Australian Pink Floyd show, Sept. 24
Celebrate the history of Pink Floyd with this tribute show at the Luther Burbank Center for the Arts Sept. 24 at 8 p.m. The show will feature a light and laser show, video animations, filmed sequences on a large LED screen and other special effects. Prices: $39 and $59, $125 and $199 VIP. For tickets visit the Luther Burbank website. Center is located at 50 Mark West Springs Road, Santa Rosa.
