Vino and Vinyasa, Sept. 13
Join Bricoleur Vineyards outdoors for an hour of yoga and an optional wine tasting afterwards. Class will be lead by a local instructor from YogaONE Santa Rosa. $20. Class starts at 5 p.m. Winery is located at 7394 Starr Road in Windsor. For more information email or call Sarah at 650-888-1579, sarah@bricoleurvineyards.com.
Mark West Regional Park and Preserve preview day, Sept. 14
Get a sneak peak of Mark West Regional Park and Preserve on Saturday, Sept. 14 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Locals are invited to hike the new park’s seven miles of roads and trails. Dogs on leash are allowed, but no horses and bikes at this time. The park entrance is located at 3000 Porter Creek Road in Santa Rosa.
Pressed flowers workshop: Waitlisted event, Sept. 15
Learn how to collect and press flowers at this workshop on Sunday, Sept. 15. In this make-and-take workshop, local gardener and Laguna Foundation volunteer Jan Lochner will lead the workshop. Materials will be provided. Class is 1 to 4 p.m. To join the waitlist visit: eventbrite.com.
Windsor Mystery Book Club, Sept. 16
The Windsor Mystery Book Club meets on Monday, Sept. 16 at 2:30 p.m. at the Windsor Senior Center. This month the club will be reading, “And Then There Were None,” by famed mystery novelist Agatha Christie.
Sonoma County Wine Auction, Sept. 19
Named one of the top charitable wine auctions by Wine Spectator, the Sonoma County Wine Auction (formerly Sonoma Wine Country Weekend and Sonoma Harvest Wine Auction) returns Sept. 19. Price: $2,500 per person for the three-day package. For information or tickets email info@sonomawine.com. The auction will take place at La Crema Estate at Saralee's Vineyard, 3575 Slusser Road, Windsor.
Town meetings:
Friends of Windsor Library meeting, Sept. 12
The Friends of Windsor Library will meet on Thursday, Sept. 12 at noon in the library. The library is located at 9291 Old Redwood Hwy., Bldg. 100.
Windsor School Board meeting, Sept. 17
The Windsor School Board of Trustees will meet for its regular meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 17 at 6 p.m. at the town council chambers at 9291 Old Redwood Hwy., Bldg. 400.
Windsor Town Council meeting, Sept. 18
The Windsor Town Council will meet for its regular meeting on Wednesday, Sept. 18 at 6 p.m. at the town council chambers at 9291 Old Redwood Hwy., Bldg. 400. All are welcome to attend.
