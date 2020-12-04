Windsor Kiwanis, the Rotary Club of Windsor and Santa Tim have been doing an annual food and toy giveaway for years, but like everything else in the pandemic year, things will be different. While local families can still receive toys and food for the holiday, and residents can still donate and volunteer their time to the endeavor, the realities of COVID have changed how it’s going to go.
The event itself will be held as a drive-thru event at Windsor Middle School on Dec. 19 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
For families seeking to participate, they need to go to www.windsorfoodandtoydrive.weebly.com to register your family ahead of the event. Registration is required ahead of time. Each participating family will receive a picture with Santa, an assortment of food items and a gift for each child aged 0 to 18. And of course, there will be plenty of holiday cheer to go around.
Donations are needed to make the event go, and unwrapped toys and non-perishable food can be dropped off at both of the Windsor fire stations, the Chamber of Commerce or the AMC realty office. Monetary donations are also being accepted at www.gofundme.com/F/windsor-community-food-and-toy-drive.
Those wishing to volunteer for a variety of roles within the event (including wrapping, collecting and distribution) should also go to www.windsorfoodandtoydrive.weebly.com.
COVID-19 precautions including masks and social distancing will be observed.
For any questions, contact Sherry Rubin at sarrubin@aol.com.
