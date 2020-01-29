The Windsor Day Parade is returning for the 37th year, and is looking for entries.
This year’s theme is “Honoring Our Local Heroes” / #WindsorTogether and entries are open to commercial businesses, individuals, service organizations, schools, churches and nonprofits. Entry categories include antique or classic autos, bands, color guards, drill teams, equestrian, first responders, floats and others.
The parade takes place Saturday, May 2, and starts at 10 a.m. The parade route travels from Windsor Creek Elementary School, 8955 Conde Lane, to the Town Green.
The deadline to enter is Friday, April 3. All parade applications received on or before April 3, the entry fees are $50 for commercial and no fees for nonprofits. Parade applications received between April 4 and April 17 will have increased entry fees of $100 for commercial and $50 for nonprofits. No parade applications will be accepted after April 17.
For parade applications and more information go to: http://www.kiwaniswindsor.org/parade.
