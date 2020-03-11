According to a statement from the Windsor Police Department, on March 10 Windsor police deputies were kept busy investigating two separate major accidents within the Town of Windsor.
At approximately 7:35 a.m. the first collision occurred on Shiloh Road at Day Road involving three vehicles, which shut down the roadway in both directions for over an hour, and led to a Nixle warning being given steering commuters away from the area.
Two drivers were ultimately transported to a local hospital with moderate injuries.
Then, according to the statement, approximately 25 minutes later Windsor police were dispatched to the area of Alden Lane and Old Redwood Highway for a report of a vehicle versus bicyclist.
Multiple callers reported witnessing a teenager on a bike being hit by a vehicle and thrown into the air. The teenager then got into the vehicle with the driver and left the area. It turned out the driver drove the 14-year old to Healdsburg District Hospital.
Healdsburg police along with Windsor police went to Healdsburg District Hospital and met with the driver, a 53-year old Windsor resident, and the 14-year old victim. Luckily, the victim was only treated for minor injuries despite not wearing a helmet.
According to the statement, in both accidents, the low-lying sun was determined to be a factor. Due to daylight saving time, the morning sun is lying low on the horizon during peak commute making visibility difficult for everyone.
According to AAA, these are some of the safety precautions both drivers and pedestrians/bicyclists should take into consideration:
DRIVERS
- Wear high quality sunglasses and adjust your visors as needed.
- Reduce your speed and provide more stopping distance.
- Yield to pedestrians in crosswalks and do not pass vehicles stopped at crosswalks.
- Clean your vehicles windows inside and out.
PEDESTRIANS/BICYCLISTS
- Only cross at crosswalks. Look left, right and left again to make sure it is clear. Do not assume that vehicles can see you.
- Avoid distracted walking, which includes looking at your phone or listening to music.
- Evaluate the distance and speed of oncoming traffic before you step out into the street.
- Avoid walking in traffic where there are no sidewalks or crosswalks. If you have to walk on a road that does not have sidewalks, walk facing traffic.
- For bicyclists under 18 years old, you are required to wear a bike helmet. Wearing a helmet regardless of age is important for personal safety.
-Submitted Sgt. D. Fong, Windsor Police Department
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.