Windsor resident Rosa Reynoza has made sure that local graduates still have a “stage” to cross, despite the lack of a normal graduation ceremony. Reynoza, who has a graduate of her own, created it initially just for her own family, but then decided to open it to the public.
Local families with graduates of all levels can come and take photos on the stage.
“The stage is available to anyone until Sunday, May 31. People can show up anytime between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. to take quick photos. I did have a request for one photo shoot so I asked them to come on Sunday, which should not be a busy day. Most people are asking to come on Friday; we have two graduations in Windsor that day,” she said, adding “I am wiping down the podium and props after each visitor, in case anyone is wondering.”
Reynoza initially put the offer out on social media, and encouraged people to contact her via private message, but for the next few days she is accepting drop-ins at 446 Walten Way.
“It has been such a joy watching families enjoy this,” Reynoza said. “I have almost cried a few times, listening to some of the stories. I had one young man with down syndrome that is the first in his family to graduate from high school.”
