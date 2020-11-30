While holidays will look a bit different this year, the town of Windsor is still trying to make merry memories for the residents with a series of fun activities.
Santa’s Mailbox
Santa's mailbox will be back on the Town Green on Dec. 1 and ready to accept your letters. If you wish to receive a reply from Santa, please include a letter with the child's name and a self-addressed and stamped envelope. Letters wanting a reply must be received by Dec. 17. The Active 20-30 Club #205 will be helping deliver all the letters to the North Pole.
Holiday Home Decorating Contest
If you love filling your home and yard with holiday cheer, you can submit your skills for the holiday home decorating contest. Submit your information by Dec. 11; houses will be judged the week of Dec. 13. To submit an entry, email Erin Stroud at estroud@townofwindsor.com or call the Windsor Senior Recreation Center at 707-838-1250 and leave a message.
Charlie Brown Christmas Tree Grove
The 12th annual Charlie Brown Christmas Tree Grove by People4Parks will be on display Dec. 3 through Dec. 31 on the Windsor Town Green. Start your journey at the northeast corner of the Town Green near the library and experience the magic of over 200 individually decorated trees. Remember to wear your mask and practice social distancing while on the Green. For more information please go to www.people4parkswindsor.org.
Parks & Rec December programs
Parks & Recreation Programs will open for registration on Monday, Nov. 30. Pre-registration is required for any Town of Windsor Recreation Program. Space is limited due to safety protocols. All programs are held outdoors and will follow all current county health orders.
December Recreation Programs:
Youth
12/9- Gingerbread House Making- Ages 3-7 - Adult Participation Required- $15R/$20NR - Click here to learn more
12/12- Holiday Craft Adventure- Ages 4-5- Adult Participation Required- $15R/$20NR-Click here to learn more
Teen/Adults
Seniors
12/16- Holiday Hello Drive-Thru - Ages 50+ , $5- Call the Windsor Senior Recreation Center for more information 707-838-1250.
For questions about the December Recreation Programs, please email recreation@townofwindsor.com.
Elfie’s Adventures
Elfie the Elf is on an adventure to see all the sights in Windsor. Follow along on his journey on Facebook and Instagram by following @townofwindsorfan to find out what fun he has up his sleeve.
Town Council Holiday Greeting and Virtual Tree Lighting
Beginning Dec. 3 at 5 p.m. you may view a holiday greeting from the Windsor Town Council and a visit from Santa and Mrs. Claus to the Town Green to light the tree. The link to the video will post on the town of Windsor website after Dec. 3 at 5 p.m.
