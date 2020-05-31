Driving through—Students, staff and community members gathered on the morning of May 29 to celebrate the passage from eighth grade to high school. Social distancing protocols were followed, while celebrating the accomplishment of the students. Video and additional photos are available on the Windsor Middle School Facebook page. Photos Teresa Elward
