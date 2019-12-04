MONDAY, NOVEMBER 25
12:21 a.m. Misdemeanor hit and run at Old Redwood Highway and Dawn Way.
12:32 a.m. Disturbance (party) at Courtyards East and Old Redwood Highway.
7:30 a.m. Non-injury traffic accident at Gemini Drive and Binggeli Drive.
8:50 a.m. Burglary at Starr Road and Fulton Place.
8:53 a.m. Violation of probation at Broad Oak Way and Creekside Drive, arrest made.
11:47 a.m. Disturbance report at Joe Rodota Drive and Duvander Lane.
1:05 p.m. Vandalism at Brooks Road South and Los Amigos Drive.
6:56 p.m. Petty theft at Calabazas Drive and Victory Lane.
7:03 p.m. Disturbance at Cordelia Lane and Jane Drive.
11:03 p.m. Traffic stop at Northampton Lane and Hembree Lane, reprimand and release.
11:30 p.m. Traffic stop at Aaron Court and Tamara Way, reprimand and release.
TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 26
6:11 a.m. Coroner’s case at Gumview Road and Berry Lane.
10:19 a.m. Annoying phone calls at Bell Road and Johnson Street.
11:55 a.m. Burglary at Eagle Drive and 15th Hole Drive.
2:15 p.m. Drunk in public at Calabazas Drive and Victory Lane.
3:26 p.m. Non-injury traffic accident at McClelland Drive and Duvander Lane.
4:18 p.m. Drunk in public at Shiloh Road and Hembree Lane.
5:51 p.m. Non-injury traffic accident at Old Redwood Highway and Shiloh Road.
9:15 p.m. Traffic stop at Old Redwood Highway and Windsor River Road.
10:40 p.m. Welfare check at Hembree Lane and Shiloh Center Drive.
WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 27
12:32 a.m. Traffic stop at Old Redwood Highway and Lakewood Drive.
4:24 a.m. Non-injury traffic accident at Windsor Road and McClelland Drive.
11:01 a.m. Missing person at risk at Shiloh Road and Hembree Lane.
3:22 p.m. Petty theft at Planetree Drive and Smoketree Street.
4:38 p.m. Battery at Windsor River Road and Richardson Street, arrest made.
5:08 p.m. Vandalism at Joe Rodota Drive and Duvander Lane.
7:20 p.m. Violation of court order at Starr Road and Starr Creek Court.
10:44 p.m. Traffic stop at Old Redwood Highway and Windsor River Road, reprimand and release.
THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 28
2:26 a.m. Disturbance (music) at Trione Circle and Seghesio Way.
9:03 a.m. Stolen vehicle at Jesse Ray Place and Old Redwood Highway.
10:10 a.m. Non-injury traffic accident at Oak Park Street and Windsor River Road.
12:37 p.m. Missing person at risk at Arata Lane and Davida Court
3:52 p.m. Disturbance (unwanted guest) at Armondo Renzulo Way and Conde Lane.
9:45 p.m. Disturbance (juvenile) at Los Amigos Road and Lakeville Drive.
FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 29
10:13 a.m. Disturbance at Bell Road and Johnson Street.
10:21 a.m. Petty theft at Southampton Drive and Wellington Circle.
1:57 p.m. Suspicious vehicle at Del Roble Lane and Victory Lane, arrest made.
4:57 p.m. Animal control call at Shadetree Drive and Flametree Circle.
7:04 p.m. Traffic stop at Oak Way and Decanter Circle, reprimand and release.
SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 30
12:53 a.m. Suicide threats at Sierra Court and Foothill Drive.
9:51 a.m. Missing person at risk at Erika Drive and Orion Drive.
6:37 p.m. Welfare check at Shamrock Circle and Darcy Drive.
7:18 p.m. Disturbance (music) at Bond Place and Parade Garden Way.
7:33 p.m. Welfare check at Windsor Road and Duncan Drive.
9:58 p.m. Disturbance (music) at Bond Place and Parade Garden Way.
SUNDAY, DECEMBER 1
12:15 a.m. Disturbance (party) at Foppiano Way and Rochioli Drive.
12:57 p.m. Disturbance (party) at Old Redwood Highway and 3rd Street.
2:05 a.m. Promiscuous shooting at Trione Circle and Seghesio Way.
10:44 a.m. Petty theft report at Windsor Road and Ginny Drive.
3:00p.m. Suspicious circumstances at Hembree Lane and Old Redwood Highway, homeless related incident.
6:10 p.m. Non-injury traffic accident at Hembree Lane and Old Redwood Highway.
9:15 p.m. Disturbance at Leafhaven Lane and Hembree Lane.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.