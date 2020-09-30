The Town of Windsor Parks and Recreation will be hosting a free Trick or Treat Trail at Keiser Park on Saturday, Oct. 31 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The event will require registration from participants, details of which will be coming soon.
In the meantime, the town is looking for booth sponsors/creators to make the trail happen.
“Currently, we are accepting applications from community groups, nonprofits and businesses who want to host a socially-distanced booth to pass out candy along the Trick or Treat Trail. Please share this fun opportunity with anyone who has a business, non-profit, or is a community group who may want to participate,” the town said in a statement.
The application can be found here: https://www.townofwindsor.com/1269/Trick-or-Treat-Trail
Booth hosts must supply their own giveaway (factory sealed candy or treat, branded item, themed toy, etc.). No homemade or unsealed food items will be permitted.
Booth volunteers must pass a health screening, wear a mask, and wear gloves if handing out treats.
Booths must be decorated for Halloween. One six-foot table will be provided upon request. All other booth decorations must be provided by the hosts. Each booth space is 10 feet by 10 feet. There will be a prize awarded to the booth with the most creative decorations.
Booth hosts must practice social distancing and offer a creative way to get treats to participants while maintaining the required 6-foot distance (candy slide, tossing game, candy claw, are some possible ideas). A prize will be awarded to the booth with the most innovative giveaway method.
Booths must be set up and ready by 10:30 a.m. and be staffed for the duration of the event. No booth will be allowed to leave the event early.
Participants are encouraged to remember that this is a family-friendly event for children ages 12 and younger. All decorations, giveaways and costumes must be appropriate for children, and the town of Windsor reserves the right to remove a booth or a giveaway item if the above guidelines cannot be met.
Questions and completed applications can be directed to Hilary Dunn at hdunn@townofwindsor.com.
