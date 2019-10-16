MONDAY, OCTOBER 7
6:19 a.m. Disturbance at Yale Street and Wilson Lane.
8:03 a.m. Attempted burglary at Shiloh Road and 19th Hole Drive.
8:40 a.m. Traffic stop at Brooks Rod South and Adele Drive.
8:53 a.m. Traffic stop at Willow Street and Blue Spruce Way.
11:01 a.m. Petty theft at Starr Road and Fulton Place.
12:29 p.m. Disturbance (juvenile) at Mallory Avenue and Natalie Drive.
6:13 p.m. Battery at Shiloh Road and 19th Hole Drive.
6:40 p.m. Traffic stop at Del Roble Lane and Victory Avenue, reprimand and release.
6:56 p.m. Traffic stop at 4th Street and Old Redwood Highway, arrest made.
9:30 p.m. Traffic stop at Hembree Lane and Shiloh Center Drive, reprimand and release.
9:45 p.m. Traffic stop at 9th Hole Drive and Eagle Drive, reprimand and release.
10:05 p.m. Warrant attempt at 4th Street and Old Redwood Highway.
TUESDAY, OCTOBER 8
12:04 a.m. Missing person at risk at Chiquita Lane and Rio Ruso Drive.
4:16 a.m. Domestic battery with injury at Miller Lane and Old Redwood Highway.
6:07 a.m. Welfare check at Miramar Street and Flamenco Court.
8:38 a.m. Fraud at Wade Drive and Jason Drive.
9:06 a.m. Verbal threats at Armondo Renzulo Way and Conde Lane.
6:44 p.m. Disturbance (juvenile) at Tabatha Way and Blasi Drive.
10:33 p.m. Warrant attempt at Portello Lane and Victory Lane, arrest made.
WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 9
12:43 a.m. Disturbance (music) at Whitehall Court and Wellington Circle.
1:34 a.m. Traffic stop at Old Redwood Highway and Alden Lane, reprimand and release.
10:25 a.m. Welfare check at Windsor River Road and Starr Road.
11:27 a.m. Disturbance (juvenile) at Benny Goodman Way and Glen Miller Drive.
11:32 a.m. Fraud at Joe Rodota Drive and Duvander Lane.
11:38 a.m. Fraud at Birdie Drive and 12th Hole Drive.
12:19 p.m. Disturbance (juvenile) at Brooks Road South and Glen Miller Drive.
12:50 p.m. Dumping hazardous material at Cayetano Court and Cayetano Drive.
12:57 a.m. Reckless driving at Oak Park Street and Windsor River Road.
2:28 p.m. Vandalism at Armondo Renzulo Way and Conde Lane, citation given.
3:20 p.m. Disturbance at Joe Rodota Drive and Duvander Lane.
6:18 p.m. Auto burglary at Herb Road and Maduro Street.
6:36 p.m. Traffic stop at Robbie Way and Binggeli Drive.
6:40 p.m. Petty theft at Herb Road and Maduro Street.
9:39 p.m. Disturbance (music) at Starr Road and Fulton Place.
10:08 p.m. Disturbance (music) at Rio Ruso Drive and Entrada Lane.
10:17 p.m. Traffic stop at Buckingham Drive and Starr Road, reprimand and release.
10:19 p.m. Traffic stop at Windsor Road and Windsor River Road, reprimand and release.
10:25 p.m. Traffic stop at Windsor Road and Shiloh Road, reprimand and release.
11:36 p.m. Traffic stop at Pollard Court and Los Amigos Road, reprimand and release.
THURSDAY, OCTOBER 10
12:35 a.m. Suspicious person at Bluebird Drive and Old Redwood Highway, reprimand and release.
3:37 a.m. Traffic stop at Old Redwood Highway and Dawn Way, reprimand and release.
4:24 a.m. Traffic stop at Hembree Lane and Old Redwood Highway, reprimand and release.
11:09 a.m. Marijuana possession at Sierra Court and Foothill Drive.
2:01 p.m. Marijuana possession at Chiquita Lane and Rio Ruso Drive, arrest made.
4:17 p.m. Disturbance at Winter reek Lane and Berwyn Way.
5:59 p.m. Temporary restraining order at Starr View Drive and Starr Road.
FRIDAY, OCTOBER 11
2:36 p.m. Lost or stolen plates at Calabazas Drive and Victory Lane.
4:54 p.m. Disturbance at Pinot Noir Way and Zinfandel Drive.
5:05 p.m. Traffic stop at Old Redwood Highway and Windsor River Road, citation given.
7:14 p.m. Violation of court order at Windsor Road and Patrick Lane.
7:37 p.m. Violation of court order at Windsor Road and Patrick Lane.
7:58 p.m. Animal control call at Windsor Road and Winemaker Way.
9:07 p.m. Traffic stop at Armondo Renzulo Way and Conde Lane, reprimand and release.
10:38 a.m. Traffic stop at Windsor River Road and Richardson Street.
11:09 p.m. Traffic stop at Old Redwood Highway and Shiloh Road, reprimand and release.
11:29 p.m. Traffic stop at Shiloh Road and Hembree Lane.
SATURDAY, OCTOBER 12
12:06 a.m. Reckless driving at Kilarney Lane and Shamrock Circle.
10:20 a.m. Welfare check at Herb Road and Maduro Street.
12:22 p.m. Fraud at Vintage Greens Drive and Rafanelli Lane.
2:18 p.m. Disturbance at Shannon Way and Samantha Way.
5:59 p.m. Traffic stop at Shiloh Road and Caletti Avenue.
6:46 p.m. Suspicious person at Bluebird Drive and Old Redwood Highway, arrest made.
8:02 p.m. Disturbance (music) at Planetree Drive and Shagbark Street.
8:48 p.m. Non-injury traffic accident at Old Redwood Highway and Lakewood Drive.
9:35 p.m. Petty theft at Calabazas Drive and Victory Lane.
10:25 p.m. Traffic stop at Windsor River Road and Eastside Road, citation given.
10:37 p.m. Battery at Calabazas Drive and Victory Lane, arrest made.
SUNDAY, OCTOBER 13
12:19 a.m. Welfare check at Shiloh Road and 19th Hole Drive.
6:19 a.m. Disturbance at Shiloh Road and 19th Hole Drive.
10:24 a.m. Fraud at Broad Oak Way and Creekside Drive.
1:34 p.m. Misdemeanor hit and run at Cab Calloway Drive and Tommy Dorset Court.
9:08 p.m. Traffic stop at Edgewood Place and Brooks Road South, reprimand and release.
9:27 p.m. Traffic stop at Hembree Lane and Billington Avenue, arrest made.
11:26 p.m. Traffic stop at Arata Lane and Troon Court.
