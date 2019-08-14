MONDAY, AUGUST 5
7:44 a.m. Non-injury traffic accident at Shiloh Road and Hembree Lane.
11:21 a.m. Misdemeanor hit and run at Glen Miller Drive and Brooks Road South.
4:16 p.m. Public urination and defecation at Conde Lane and Armondo Renzulo Way.
6:10 p.m. Drunk driver at Shiloh Center Drive and Hembree Lane.
8:39 p.m. Reckless driving at Old Redwood Highway and Alden Lane.
11:42 p.m. Drunk in public at Brooks Road South and Bond Place, arrest made.
TUESDAY, AUGUST 6
6:27 a.m. Petty theft report at Sugar Maple Lane and Quince Street.
7:10 a.m. Missing person at risk at Chris Street and Leona Court.
9:21 a.m. Shooting at unoccupied business at Windsor Park Circle and Duncan Drive.
11:06 a.m. Traffic stop at Old Redwood Highway and Hembree Lane.
11:15 a.m. Welfare check at Brooks Road and Arata Lane.
11:31 a.m. Traffic stop at Smoketree Street and Hembree Lane.
3:53 p.m. Petty theft report at Victory Lane and Calabazas Drive.
7:01 p.m. Disturbance report at Starr Road and Dorothea Court.
WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 7
9:29 a.m. Fraud report at Johnson Street and Conde Lane.
11:18 a.m. Fraud report at Joe Rodota Drive and Duvander Lane.
4:16 p.m. Traffic stop at Old Redwood Highway and Miller Lane.
THURSDAY, AUGUST 8
3:05 a.m. Traffic stop at Windsor River Road and Windsor Avenue, citation given.
3:30 a.m. Warrant attempt at Starburst Court and West Starburst Court, citation given.
4:35 a.m. Traffic stop at Windsor River Road and Conde Lane, reprimand and release.
10:14 a.m. Traffic stop at Windsor River Road and Conde Lane.
2:44 p.m. Fraud at Blasi Drive and Elio Court.
4:49 p.m. Auto burglary report at Espana Way and Valencia Court.
6:36 p.m. to 7:45 p.m. multiple requests for tows at Richardson Street and Old Redwood Highway.
9:21 p.m. Traffic stop at Arata Lane and Hembree Lane.
9:34 p.m. Traffic stop at Windsor River Road and Starr Road, reprimand and release.
9:38 p.m. Traffic stop at Victory Lane and Del Roble Lane.
10:26 p.m. Traffic stop at Victory Lane and Calabazas Lane, citation given.
11:17 p.m. Fight at Marshall Way and Windsor Road.
11:51 p.m. Traffic stop at Windsor River Road and Conde Lane, citation given.
FRIDAY, AUGUST 9
12:22 a.m. Disturbance (party) at Decanter Circle and Provencial Way.
2:07 a.m. Welfare check at Lakewood Drive and Old Redwood Highway.
2:28 a.m. Traffic stop at Victory Lane and Calabazas Drive, citation given.
4:08 a.m. Disturbance at Patrick Lane and Windsor Road.
6:46 a.m. Traffic stop at Old Redwood Highway and Billington Lane, citation given.
9:35 a.m. Traffic stop at Conde Lane and Mitchell Lane, reprimand and release.
9:43 a.m. Misdemeanor hit and run at Richardson Street and Old Redwood Highway.
10:18 a.m. Traffic stop at Rio Ruso Drive and Old Redwood Highway, reprimand and release.
12:14 p.m. Non-injury traffic accident at Conde Lane and Armondo Renzulo Way.
12:58 p.m. Vandalism at Windsor River Road and Windsor Avenue.
1:17 p.m. Animal control call at Vintage Greens Drive and Rafanelli Lane.
3:11 p.m. Fraud at Joe Rodota Drive and Duvander Lane.
4:53 p.m. Non-injury traffic accident at Windsor River Road and Windsor Avenue.
7:33 p.m. Petty theft at Victory Lane and Calabazas Drive.
7:59 p.m. Traffic stop at Shiloh Road and Hembree Lane, arrest made.
8:53 p.m. Disturbance at 2nd Street and Old Redwood Highway.
9:53 p.m. Disturbance (party) at Piccadilly Circle and Nottingham Way.
10:30 p.m. Traffic stop at Shiloh Center Drive and Hembree Lane.
10:36 p.m. Traffic stop at Caletti Avenue and Shiloh Road, reprimand and release.
10:44 p.m. Disturbance at 2nd Street and Old Redwood Highway.
11:35 p.m. Disturbance (party) at Liberty Oak Lane and Arata Lane.
SATURDAY, AUGUST 10
12:12 a.m. Disturbance (party) at Natalie Drive and Elsbree Circle.
12:23 a.m. Disturbance (party) Plant Road and Windsor Road.
12:37 a.m. Traffic stop at Caletti Avenue and Shiloh Road, reprimand and release.
8:02 a.m. Non-injury traffic accident at Standard Avenue and Caletti Avenue.
11:27 a.m. Misdemeanor hit and run at Tamara Way and Aaron Court.
12:19 p.m. Disturbance (juvenile) at Joe Rodota Drive and Duvander Lane.
1:41 p.m. Non-injury traffic accident at Victory Lane and Calabazas Drive.
2:55 p.m. Traffic stop at Winemaker Way and Windsor Road.
4:39 p.m. Petty theft at Victory Lane and Calabazas Drive, citation given.
6:23 p.m. Traffic stop at Starr Road and Springfield Court.
9:41 p.m. Traffic stop at Starr Road and Old Redwood Highway.
9:48 p.m. Traffic stop at Old Redwood Highway and Dawn Way.
10:01 p.m. Traffic stop at East Shiloh Road and Old Redwood Highway.
10:07 p.m. Traffic stop at Victory Lane and Calabazas Drive.
10:32 p.m. Traffic stop at Victory Lane and Calabazas Drive, reprimand and release.
10:33 p.m. Traffic stop at Victory Lane and Calabazas Drive.
10:49 p.m. Traffic stop at Shiloh Center Drive and Hembree Lane, reprimand and release.
10:57 p.m. Traffic stop at Victory Lane and Calabazas Drive, reprimand and release.
11:22 p.m. Traffic stop at Starr Road and Indiana Drive, arrest made.
11:27 p.m. Traffic stop at Willow Street and Blue Spruce Way, reprimand and release.
11:52 p.m. Traffic stop at Lakewood Drive and Old Redwood Highway, citation given.
SUNDAY, AUGUST 11
1:34 a.m. Disturbance at Brianne Court and Brianne Circle.
3:03 a.m. Missing person at risk at Jessica Drive and Luann Court.
9:42 a.m. Battery report at Shiloh Center Drive and Hembree Lane.
11:14 a.m. Traffic stop at East Shiloh Road and Old Redwood Highway, reprimand and release.
1:01 p.m. Non-injury traffic accident at Richardson Street and Old Redwood Highway.
6:57 p.m. Display of weapon at Claudius Way and Jane Drive.
7:43 p.m. Violation of court order at Brooks Road South and Edgewood Place.
10:16 p.m. Misdemeanor hit and run at Smoketree Street and Hembree Lane.
