MONDAY, AUGUST 12
12:15 a.m. Vandalism at Cockspur Court and Sugar Maple Lane.
12:26 a.m. Traffic stop at Shiloh Road and Hembree Lane, reprimand and release.
12:46 a.m. Suspicious person at Wilson Lane and Hastings Place, arrest made.
12:36 a.m. Disturbance (music) Creekside Drive and Bluebird Drive.
7:35 a.m. Vandalism at Elderberry Street and Gingko Place.
7:53 a.m. Stolen vehicle at El Macero Way and La Contenta Court.
9:20 a.m. Disturbance (unwanted guest) at Lord Drive and Godfrey Drive.
9:21 a.m. Traffic stop at Lakewood Drive and Old Redwood Highway.
9:43 a.m. Traffic stop at Old Redwood Highway and Hembree Lane.
10:07 a.m. Traffic stop at Conde Lane and Shiloh Road.
10:36 a.m. Missing person at risk at Joe Rodota Drive and Duvander Lane.
11:25 a.m. Domestic battery with injury at Los Amigos Road and Lakewood Drive.
11:34 a.m. Fraud at Vent nan Drive and Foothill Drive.
1:55 p.m. Fraud at Encinosa Street and La Quinta Drive.
2:15 p.m. Disturbance at Patrick Lane and Windsor Road.
3:21 p.m. Disturbance at Windsor River Road and Conde Lane.
6:51 p.m. Battery at 2nd Street and Old Redwood Highway.
8:15 p.m. Disturbance and Billington Lane and Cornell Street.
9:28 p.m. Traffic stop at Arata Lane and Hembree Lane, reprimand and release.
9:41 p.m. Traffic stop at East Shiloh Road and Old Redwood Highway, reprimand and release.
10:05 p.m. Disturbance at Plant Road and Windsor Road.
10:32 p.m. Traffic stop at Richardson Street and Old Redwood Highway, reprimand and release.
11:10 p.m. Traffic stop at Victory Lane and Calabazas Drive, reprimand and release.
11:42 p.m. Violation of probation at Cameron Drive and Bell Road, arrest made.
TUESDAY, AUGUST 13
12:07 a.m. Disturbance at Blasi Drive and Tabatha Way.
12:13 a.m. Disturbance (juvenile) at Stomper Drive and Provencial Way.
2:08 a.m. Traffic stop at Starr View Drive and Starr Road, reprimand and release.
2:26 a.m. Traffic stop at East Shiloh Road and Old Redwood Highway, reprimand and release.
2:43 a.m. Meet citizen at Windsor River Road and Conde Lane, arrest made.
8:05 a.m. Fraud at Jane Drive and Natalie Drive.
8:36 a.m. Petty theft at Marshall Way and Bill Beedie Way.
11:54 a.m. Vandalism at Victory Lane and Calabazas Court.
2:03 p.m. Fraud at Tamara Way and Tamara Lane.
4:53 p.m. Welfare check at Fulton Place and Belfiore Lane.
5:50 p.m. Drunk in public at Northampton Drive and Hembree Lane, transported.
9:04 p.m. Traffic stop at Twin Oaks Lane and Belfiore Lane, reprimand and release.
9:26 p.m. Drunk driver at Windsor River Road and Conde Lane, arrest made.
9:38 p.m. Fraud at Willowood Way and Leafhaven Lane.
WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 14
4:58 a.m. to 5:55 a.m. Three calls for a welfare check at Camelot Drive and Pollard Way.
7:44 a.m. Felony hit and run at Lakewood Drive and Old Redwood Highway.
8:11 a.m. Traffic stop at Glen Miller Drive and Brooks Road South, reprimand and release.
8:52 a.m. Traffic stop at Tamara Way and Aaron Court, arrest made.
9:39 a.m. Misdemeanor hit and run at Summer Wheat Drive and Winterborn Way.
11:33 a.m. Welfare check at Matthew Court and Wilson Lane.
1:03 p.m. Traffic stop at Shannon Way and Samantha Way, citation given.
2:44 p.m. Traffic stop at Glen Miller Drive and Brooks Road South, arrest made.
5:58 p.m. Suspicious vehicle at Shiloh Center Drive and Hembree Lane, arrest made.
6:25 p.m. Traffic stop at Starr Road and Starr Creek Court, arrest made.
7:32 p.m. Misdemeanor hit and run at Broadleaf Lane and Conde Lane, arrest made.
9:31 p.m. Traffic stop at Shiloh Road and Hembree Lane, arrest made.
9:34 p.m. Suspicious person at Franklin Street and 3rd Street, citation given.
10:24 p.m. Traffic stop at Lakewood Drive and Old Redwood Highway, reprimand and release.
10:49 p.m. Traffic stop at Tamara Way and Old Redwood Highway, reprimand and release.
11:01 p.m. Traffic stop at 2nd Street and Old Redwood Highway, reprimand and release.
11:02 p.m. Traffic stop at Hembree Lane and Leafhaven Lane.
11:11 p.m. Traffic stop at Old Redwood Highway and Billington Lane, reprimand and release.
11:36 p.m. Traffic stop at East Shiloh Road and Old Redwood Highway, citation given.
THURSDAY, AUGUST 15
Not available
FRIDAY, AUGUST 16
7:13 a.m. Disturbance at Johnson Street and Bell Road.
3:47 p.m. Fraud at 4th Street and Old Redwood Highway.
4:48 p.m. Traffic stop at Los Amigos Road and Foxwood Drive.
5:08 p.m. Fraud at Parade Garden Way and Bond Place.
5:27 p.m. Traffic stop at Shiloh Road and Hembree Lane, reprimand and release.
5:32 p.m. Suspicious vehicle at Victory Lane and Calabazas Drive, reprimand and release.
5:47 p.m. Warrant attempt at Victory Lane and Del Roble Lane, arrest made.
6:01 p.m. Traffic stop at Shiloh Center Drive and Hembree Lane.
6:30 p.m. Traffic stop at Victory Lane and Hembree Lane.
8:50 p.m. Fraud at Countryside Court and Cock Robin Avenue.
9:03 p.m. Traffic stop at Howard Drive and Windsor Road, reprimand and release.
9:09 p.m. Traffic stop at Old Redwood Highway and Billington Lane.
9:13 p.m. Display of weapon at Mitchell Lane and Foppiano Way, arrest made.
10:41 p.m. Traffic stop at Brooks Road and Arata Lane, reprimand and release.
10:48 p.m. Disturbance (party) at Starr Road and Entrada Lane.
11:07 p.m. Traffic stop at Starr Road and Starr Creek Court.
SATURDAY, AUGUST 17
11:41 a.m. Traffic stop at Caletti Avenue and Shiloh Road, citation given.
12:49 p.m. Traffic stop at 13th Hole Drive and Golf Course Drive, citation given.
1:04 p.m. Traffic stop at Vintage Greens Drive and Trione Circle, reprimand and release.
4:15 p.m. Dumping hazardous materials at Old Redwood Highway and Redwood Court.
9:16 p.m. Disturbance (party) at Troon Court and Turnberry Court.
10:12 p.m. Traffic stop at Shiloh Road and Hembree Lane, reprimand and release.
10:24 p.m. Disturbance (party) at Shira Street and Shannon Way.
10:29 p.m. Traffic stop at Victory Lane and Calabazas Drive.
10:38 p.m. Traffic stop at Victory Lane and Calabazas Drive, reprimand and release.
10:50 p.m. Traffic stop at Wilson Lane and Hembree Lane.
10:54 p.m. Traffic stop at Lakewood Drive and Old Redwood Highway, reprimand and release.
11:05 p.m. Disturbance (party) at Liberty Oak Lane and Arata Lane.
11:05 p.m. Traffic stop at Victory Lane and Calabazas Drive.
11:25 p.m. Traffic stop at Starr Road and Vivian Court, reprimand and release.
SUNDAY, AUGUST 18
12:16 a.m. Warrant attempt at Barrio Way and Lockwood Drive, arrest made.
2:27 p.m. Non-injury traffic accident as Los Amigos Road and Lakewood Drive.
7:53 p.m. Non-injury traffic accident at Walten Way and Duchess Court.
8:51 p.m. Vandalism at American Way and Conde Lane, arrest made.
11:19 p.m. Disturbance (music) at Starr Road and Starr Creek Court.
