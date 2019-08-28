MONDAY, AUGUST 19
TUESDAY, AUGUST 20
12:07 p.m. Traffic stop at Brooks Road South and Lakewood Drive, citation given.
2:57 Welfare check at Kendall Way and Old Redwood Highway.
4:27 Petty theft at Brooks Road South and Jessica Drive.
4:37 p.m. Fraud at Joe Rodota Drive and Duvander Lane.
5:01 p.m. Vandalism at Brooks Road South and Pulteney Place.
9:01 p.m. Disturbance and Valle Vista Street and Valle Vista Court.
9:26 p.m. Suspicious vehicle at Rexford Way and Toyon Way, arrest made.
9:52 p.m. Traffic stop at Old Redwood Highway and Fulton Road, reprimand and release.
10:31 p.m. Suspicious circumstances at Oak Way and Reiman Lane, arrest made.
11:25 p.m. Traffic stop at Baldocchi Way and 8th Hole Drive.
WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 21
12:26 a.m. Suicide threats at Sirius Drive and Stellar Lane.
10:43 a.m. Traffic stop at Shira Street and Usher Drive, citation given.
10:59 p.m. Welfare check at Baldocchi Way and Pedroncelli Drive.
11:01 a.m. Non-injury traffic accident at Shiloh Center Drive and Hembree Lane.
2:20 p.m. Disturbance at Vintage Green Drive and Baldocchi Way.
5:29 p.m. Traffic stop at Victory Lane and Calabazas Drive, arrest made.
5:37 p.m. Fraud at Johnson Street and Conde Lane.
6:29 p.m. Traffic stop at Los Amigos Road and Lakewood Drive.
6:35 p.m. Petty theft at Shiloh Road and Hembree Lane.
6:59 p.m. Missing person at risk at Tamara Way and Amie Drive.
7:15 p.m. Non-injury traffic accident at Franklin Street and 3rd Street.
7:23 p.m. Animal control call at Essex Court and Wellington Circle.
8:01 p.m. Disturbance (juvenile) at Brianne Circle and Pleasant Avenue.
10:01 p.m. Traffic stop at Richardson Street and Windsor River Road, reprimand and release.
10:19 p.m. Traffic stop at Los Amigos Road and Arata Lane, reprimand and release.
11:07 p.m. Traffic stop at Tamara Way and Aaron Court, reprimand and release.
11:20 p.m. Traffic stop at Northampton Drive and Hembree Lane, reprimand and release.
THURSDAY, AUGUST 22
1:00 a.m. Traffic stop at Shiloh Center Drive and Hembree Lane, reprimand and release.
1:10 a.m. Traffic stop at Deanna Place and Marsi Court, citation given.
1:18 a.m. Suspicious vehicle at Victory Lane and Calabazas Drive, arrest made.
1:45 a.m. Traffic stop at Los Amigos Road and Arata Lane, reprimand and release.
2:02 a.m. Traffic stop at Starr Road and Old Redwood Highway, citation given.
6:33 a.m. Disturbance at Kyle Court and Howard Drive.
10:18 a.m. Petty theft at Golf Course Drive and 14th Hole Drive.
11:26 a.m. Non-injury traffic accident at Marshall Way and Bill Beedie Way.
11:27 a.m. Warrant attempt at Willow Street and Blue Spruce Way, arrest made.
12:28 p.m. Disturbance at Victory Lane and Calabazas Court.
12:53 p.m. Traffic stop at 4th Street and Old Redwood Highway, citation given.
2:27 p.m. Traffic stop at Rio Ruso Drive and Old Redwood Highway, citation given.
3:24 p.m. Fraud at Joe Rodota Drive and Duvander Lane.
4:42 p.m. Vandalism at Joe Rodota Drive and Duvander Lane.
5:56 p.m. Traffic stop at Los Amigos Road and Lazy Creek Drive.
7:52 p.m. Traffic stop at Los Amigos Road and Arata Lane, reprimand and release.
8:02 p.m. Resisting a peace officer at Victory Lane and Calabazas Drive.
FRIDAY, AUGUST 23
2:56 a.m. Traffic stop at Robbie Way and Binggeli Drive, reprimand and release.
1:07 p.m. Welfare check at Deanna Place and Old Redwood Highway.
3:53 p.m. Disturbance (unwanted guest) at Scenario Circle and Main Street.
4:22 p.m. Non-injury traffic accident at Brooks Road South and Los Amigos Road.
4:49 p.m. Traffic accident with ambulance en route at Old Redwood Highway and Godfrey Court.
7:16 p.m. Welfare check at Yerba Buena Way and Hembree Lane.
9:47 p.m. Traffic stop at Windsor Road and Shiloh Road, reprimand and release.
10:16 p.m. Traffic stop at East Shiloh Road and Old Redwood Highway, reprimand and release.
10:25 p.m. Petty theft at Victory lane and Calabazas Drive, arrest made.
11:01 p.m. Traffic stop at Hembree Lane and Leafhaven Lane, arrest made.
11:26 p.m. Traffic stop at Victory Lane and Calabazas Drive.
11:31 p.m. Traffic stop at Tamara Way and Aaron Court.
11:53 p.m. Traffic stop at Windsor River Road and Market Street.
SATURDAY, AUGUST 24
12:35 a.m. Suspicious vehicle at Old Redwood Highway and Shadetree Drive, arrest made.
11:45 a.m. Trespassing at Maple Drive and Sequoia Street.
1:45 p.m. Traffic stop at Windsor Road and Shiloh Road.
6:20 p.m. Traffic stop at Old Redwood Highway and Alden Lane.
9:28 p.m. Traffic stop at Old Redwood Highway and Hembree Lane.
11:02 p.m. Disturbance (music) at Park Glen Drive and Railroad Avenue.
11:08 p.m. Disturbance at Shannon Way and Shannon Court.
SUNDAY, AUGUST 25
1:08 a.m. Disturbance (party) at Pollard Way and Wallace Way.
10:21 a.m. Petty theft at Walten Way and Duchess Court.
1:09 p.m. Traffic stop at Castelletto Place and Trione Circle.
2:19 p.m. Resisting a peace officer at Sunray Place and Sunray Court, arrest made.
5:57 p.m. Petty theft at Victory Lane and Calabazas Drive.
6:11 p.m. Disturbance at Glen Miller Drive and Brooks Road South.
7:29 p.m. Traffic stop at Lakewood Drive and Old Redwood Highway, reprimand and release.
8:40 p.m. Welfare check at Old Oak Road and Oakfield Lane.
9:44 p.m. Traffic stop at Brooks Road South and Edgewood Place, arrest made.
