MONDAY, JULY 1
8:24 a.m. Welfare check at Old Redwood Highway and Miller Lane.
8:42 a.m. Petty theft at Joe Rodota Drive and Duvander Lane.
8:49 a.m. Suspicious person at Elm Street and Circle Drive.
9:01 a.m. Disturbance at Vinecrest Road and Morgan Woods Court.
9:25 a.m. Welfare check at Brooks Road South and Los Amigos Road.
9:25 a.m.Suspicious person at Crusher Drive and Goblet Place.
12:51 p.m. Traffic stop at Cathy Court and Duncan Drive. Reprimand and release.
2:03 p.m. Traffic stop at Victory Lane and Calabazas Drive. Reprimand and release.
2:16 p.m. Traffic stop at Tamara Way and Aaron Court. Reprimand and release.
2:30 p.m. Suspicious vehicle at Tamara Way and Aaron Court. Reprimand and release.
5:51 p.m. Suspicious person at Richardson Street and Windsor River Road.
6:44 p.m. Fireworks at Shiloh Road and Business Park Court.
6:51 p.m. Petty theft at Old Redwood Highway and Shadetree Drive.
10:07 p.m. Traffic stop at Airport Boulevard and Fulton Road. Reprimand and release.
10:58 p.m. Disturbance (juvenile) at Baldocchi Way, 8th Hole Drive and Mitchell Lane.
11:00 p.m. Suspicious person at Franklin Street and 3rd Street.
TUESDAY, JULY 2
12:25 a.m. Traffic stop at Shiloh Center Drive and Hembree Lane. Arrest made.
7:44 a.m. Suspicious vehicle at Rio Ruso Drive and Entrada Lane.
8:43 a.m. Traffic stop at Starr Road and Old Redwood Highway. Reprimand and release.
8:59 a.m. Drunk in public at Old Redwood Highway and Alden Lane.
10:30 a.m. Traffic stop at Starr Road and Woody Creek Lane. Citation given.
10:36 a.m. Petty theft at Cottontail Way and Foxwood Drive.
10:59 a.m. Reckless driving at Old Redwood Highway and Hembree Lane.
12:28 p.m. DUI at Brooks Road South and Bond Place.
5:34 p.m. Suspicious vehicle unoccupied at Berwyn Way and Howard Drive.
8:29 p.m. Disturbance at Richardson Street and Old Redwood Highway.
8:43 p.m. Battery at East Shiloh Road, Old Redwood Highway and Shiloh Road.
8:51 p.m. Traffic stop at Caletti Avenue and Shiloh Road. Reprimand and release.
9:59 p.m. Suspicious vehicle at Wisteria Way and Peppertree Drive.
10:02 p.m. Disturbance (music) at Prince George Way and Vancouver Lane.
10:04 p.m. Traffic stop at Duvander Lane and McClelland Drive. Arrest made.
10:33 p.m. Suspicious vehicle at Berwyn Way and Windsor Road.
WEDNESDAY, JULY 3
1:20 a.m. Suspicious person at Mallory Avenue and Jessica Drive. Arrest made.
6:27 a.m. Petty theft at Camelot Drive and Arata Lane.
7:24 a.m. Suspicious vehicle at Liberty Oak Lane, Arata Lane and Estate Lane.
8:32 a.m. Suspicious vehicle unoccupied at Dove Lane and Strech Lane.
9:01 a.m. Welfare check at Marshall Way and Bill Beedie Way.
9:41 a.m. Suspicious circumstances at Starr View Drive and Orion Drive.
9:42 a.m. Petty theft at Pulteney Place and Parade Garden Way.
10:17 a.m. Suspicious vehicle at Caletti Avenue and Shiloh Road.
12:49 p.m. Petty theft at Joe Rodota Drive and Duvander Lane.
1:21 p.m. Battery at Joe Rodota Drive and Duvander Lane.
3:06 p.m. Traffic stop at Windsor River Road, Market Street and Bell Road.
3:42 p.m. Suspicious person at Bartlett Place and Parade Garden Way. Homeless related incident.
3:50 p.m. Traffic stop at Windsor River Road and Windsor Avenue. Reprimand and release.
3:53 p.m. Welfare check at Lakewood Drive and Whitethorn Court.
4:33 p.m. Welfare check at 9th Hole Drive, Rafanelli Lane and Mitchell Lane.
4:41 p.m. Disturbance at Honsa Avenue and McClelland Drive.
5:27 p.m. Reckless driving at Windsor River Road, Conde Lane and Old Redwood Highway.
6:03 p.m. Non-injury traffic accident at Windsor River Road, Conde Lane and Old Redwood Highway.
6:53 p.m. Fireworks at Harper Court, Alden Lane and Alden Court.
7:22 p.m. Reckless driving at Windsor Road and Commons Court.
8:10 p.m. Fireworks at Windsor Road and Commons Court.
8:33 p.m. Disturbance (party) at Rio Ruso Drive and Veronica Drive.
8:34 p.m. Fireworks at Windsor River Road and Windsor Avenue.
8:38 p.m. Fireworks at Berwyn Way and Commons Court.
8:44 p.m. Suspicious person at Shadetree Drive and Leafhaven Lane.
8:48 p.m. Fireworks at Starr View Drive and Orion Drive.
9:07 p.m. Disturbance at Private Road F and Windsor Road.
9:17 p.m. Fireworks at Windsor River Road and Windsor Avenue.
9:42 p.m. Fireworks at Glen Miller Drive and Dizzy Gillespie Way.
9:58 p.m. Fireworks at White Birch Drive and Smoketree Street.
10:07 p.m. Fireworks at Johnson Street and Bell Road.
10:09 p.m. Non-injury traffic accident at Duvander Lane and McClelland Drive.
10:28 p.m. Traffic stop at Jutta Way and Kristine Way. Reprimand and release.
10:39 p.m. Fireworks at Park Glen Drive and Railroad Avenue.
10:40 p.m. Drunk in public at Conde Lane and Oakfield Lane. Arrest made.
10:46 p.m. Disturbance at Robbie Way and Binggeli Drive.
11:55 p.m. Suspicious person at Marshall Way, Windsor Road and Emily Rose Circle.
THURSDAY, JULY 4
1:26 p.m. Substance/narcotic abuse at Windsor River Road, Conde Lane and Old Redwood Highway. Arrest made.
7:57 a.m. Traffic stop at Shannon Way and Shannon Court.
7:58 a.m. Suspicious vehicle at Victory Lane and Calabazas Drive.
8:14 a.m. Non-injury traffic accident at Robbie Way and Starr Road.
9:43 a.m. Attempted burglary at Cellar Way and Decanter Circle.
11:02 a.m. Reckless driving at Windsor River Road and Windsor Road.
11:36 a.m. Suspicious vehicle occupied at Deanna Place and Old Redwood Highway.
11:42 a.m. Suspicious person at Olson Farm Road and Arata Lane.
11:43 a.m. DUI at Victory Lane and Calabazas Drive.
12:20 p.m. Vandalism at Tamara Way and Amie Drive.
2:07 p.m. Suspicious circumstances at Fulton Place and Starr Road.
5:43 p.m. Disturbance at Old Redwood Highway and Anna Drive.
7:00 p.m. Fireworks at Natalie Drive and Elsbree Circle.
7:32 p.m. Traffic stop at Glen Miller Drive and Dizzy Gillespie Way. Reprimand and release.
7:36 p.m. Disturbance at Shiloh Road and Hembree Lane.
9:13 p.m. Fireworks at Shannon Way and Samantha Way.
10:26 p.m. Fireworks at Dartmouth Way and Billington Lane.
10:36 p.m. Fireworks at Old Redwood Highway and Pleasant Avenue.
10:36 p.m. Reckless driving at Brooks Road and Arata Lane.
10:07 p.m. Fireworks at Brianne Court and Brianne Circle.
11:10 p.m. Fireworks at Old Redwood Highway and Shadetree Drive.
11:28 p.m. Disturbance (party) at Chardonnay Place and Zinfandel Drive.
11:55 p.m. Disturbance at Chardonnay Place and Zinfandel Drive.
FRIDAY, JULY 5
1:22 a.m. Disturbance at Chardonnay Place and Zinfandel Drive.
5:09 a.m. Welfare check at Encinosa Street, La Quinta Drive, Encinosa Court and La Quinta Court.
5:15 a.m. Disturbance at Starr View Drive and Binggeli Drive.
7:08 a.m. Battery at Berwyn Way and Commons Court.
9:04 a.m. Suspicious person at Victory Lane and Calabazas Drive.
9:32 a.m. Suspicious vehicle at Old Redwood Highway and Redwood Court.
9:49 a.m. Traffic stop at Lakewood Drive and Old Redwood Highway. Reprimand and release.
10:32 a.m. Suspicious vehicle occupied at East Shiloh Road, Old Redwood Highway and Shiloh Road. Reprimand and release.
2:26 p.m. Traffic stop at Windsor River Road, Conde Lane and Old Redwood Highway. Citation given.
2:47 p.m. Traffic stop at Conde Lane and Armondo Renzulo Way. Citation given.
3:00 p.m. Reckless driving at Brooks Road South and Edgewood Place.
4:00 p.m. DUI at Old Redwood Highway and 3rd Street.
4:32 p.m. Violation of court order at Brooks Road South and Jessica Drive.
4:57 p.m. Disturbance at Windsor Park Circle, Duncan Drive and Private Road E.
5:02 p.m. DUI at 4th Street and Old Redwood Highway.
5:14 p.m. Traffic stop at Richardson Street and Windsor River Road.
6:34 p.m. Animal control call at Gabrielle Drive and Amie Drive.
8:54 p.m. Disturbance (unwanted guest) at Conde Lane and Armondo Renzulo Way.
9:17 p.m. Suspicious vehicle occupied at Bluebird Drive and Cock Robin Avenue.
9:56 p.m. Traffic stop at Shiloh Road and Business Park Court. Citation given.
9:58 p.m. Reckless driving at Windsor River Road and Oak Park Street.
10:05 p.m. Traffic stop at Old Redwood Highway and Redwood Court. Reprimand and release.
10:14 p.m. Traffic stop at Shiloh Road and Hembree Lane.
10:19 p.m. Traffic stop at Caletti Avenue and Shiloh Road. Reprimand and release.
10:22 p.m. Traffic stop at Shiloh Road, Golf Course Drive and Skylane Boulevard.
10:22 p.m. Traffic stop at Lakewood Drive and Old Redwood Highway.
10:28 p.m. Suspicious person at Victory Lane and Calabazas Drive. Citation given.
10:49 p.m. Drunk in public at Old Redwood Highway and Alden Lane.
11:11 p.m. Traffic stop at Windsor River Road and Windsor Avenue. Reprimand and release.
11:16 p.m. Traffic stop at Lakewood Drive and Old Redwood Highway. Reprimand and release.
11:20 Suspicious circumstances at Shiloh Road and Hembree Lane.
SATURDAY, JULY 6
12:14 a.m. Disturbance (music) at Orion Drive and Gemini Drive.
9:21 a.m. Suspicious person at Shiloh Center Drive and Hembree Lane. Reprimand and release.
11:05 a.m. Suspicious circumstances at Marshall Way and Bill Beedie Way.
12:39 p.m. Petty theft at Kendall Way and Old Redwood Highway.
1:38 p.m. Found property at Glen Miller Drive and Brooks Road South.
4:47 p.m. Suspicious circumstances at Kilarney Lane and Shamrock Circle.
6:08 p.m. Fireworks at Natalie Drive and Elsbree Circle.
6:18 p.m. Disturbance (unwanted guest) at Shiloh Center Drive and Hembree Lane.
6:31 p.m. Suspicious circumstances at Brooks Road South and Edgewood Place.
8:21 p.m. Hit and run at Franklin Street and 4th Street.
11:18 p.m. Suspicious vehicle occupied at Old Redwood Highway and Shadetree Drive.
SUNDAY, JULY 7
10:02 a.m. Animal control call at Camelot Drive and Arata Lane.
1:47 p.m. Suspicious vehicle occupied at Brooks Road South and Lakewood Drive.
4:30 p.m. Disturbance (juvenile) at Windsor Road and Commons Court.
5:50 p.m. Traffic stop at Los Amigos Road and Foxwood Drive. Reprimand and release.
6:17 p.m. DUI at Windsor River Road, Conde Lane and Old Redwood Highway.
6:28 p.m. Traffic stop at Windsor River Road and Bill Beedie Way. Reprimand and release.
