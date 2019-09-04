MONDAY, AUGUST 26
12:57 a.m. Traffic stop at Windsor River Road and Conde Lane, reprimand and release.
9:21 a.m. Traffic stop at Windsor River Road and Conde Lane.
11:31 a.m. Traffic stop at Northampton Drive and Hembree Lane.
12:14 p.m. Traffic stop at Windsor River Road and Conde Lane.
12:24 p.m. Petty theft at Shiloh Center Drive and Hembree Lane.
12:29 p.m. Traffic stop at Windsor River Road and Honsa Avenue.
12:39 p.m. Fraud at Joe Rodota Drive and Duvander Lane.
2:19 p.m. Battery at Patrick Lane and Windsor Road.
2:37 p.m. Welfare check at Creekside Drive and Broad Oak Way.
2:44 p.m. Misdemeanor hit and run at Richardson Street and Old Redwood Highway.
5:23 p.m. Burglary at Binggeli Drive and Gemini Drive.
7:16 p.m. Disturbance (juvenile) at Brooks Road South and Jessica Drive.
9:50 p.m. Traffic stop at East Shiloh Road and Old Redwood Highway, reprimand and release.
10:55 p.m. Trespassing at Old Redwood Highway and Pan Adobe Court.
TUESDAY, AUGUST 27
4:20 a.m. Welfare check at Brooks Road South and Edgewood Place.
9:06 a.m. Traffic stop at Windsor River Road and Conde Lane, citation given.
10:46 a.m. Violation of court order at Joe Rodota Drive and Duvander Lane.
10:49 a.m. Traffic stop at Old Redwood Highway and Hembree Lane, citation given.
4:57 p.m. Battery at Pleasant Avenue and Collet Lane.
8:48 Petty theft at Rio Ruso Drive and Zapata Court.
9:27 p.m. Traffic stop at Evergreen Avenue and Old Redwood Highway, reprimand and release.
9:29 p.m. Traffic stop at Lakewood Drive and Old Redwood Highway. Reprimand and release.
10:18 p.m. Traffic stop at Windsor River Road and Windsor Road, reprimand and release.
11:26 p.m. Welfare check at Rio Camino Court and El Cobar Court.
WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 28
9:34 a.m. Marijuana possession at Los Verde Court and Foothill Drive, arrest made.
1:30 p.m. Missing person at risk at Mallory Avenue and Natalie Drive.
2:16 p.m. Traffic stop at Willow Street and Blue Spruce Way.
3:09 p.m. Traffic stop at Glen Miller Drive and Rosemary Clooney Court, citation given.
3:38 p.m. Child neglect report at Conde Lane and Denbeste Lane.
3:43 p.m. Lost or stolen plates at Joe Rodota Drive and Duvander Lane.
5:56 p.m. Traffic stop at Robbie Way and Starr Road.
6:20 p.m. Traffic stop at Victory Lane and Calabazas Drive, citation given.
6:29 p.m. Traffic stop at Starr Road and Vivian Court, arrest made.
7:29 p.m. Traffic stop at East Shiloh Road and Old Redwood Highway, reprimand and release.
7:40 p.m. Traffic stop at Old Redwood Highway and Fulton Road, reprimand and release.
8:22 p.m. Traffic stop at Pollard Court and Los Amigos Road, reprimand and release.
THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 29
1:09 a.m. Missing person at risk, Rio Ruso Drive and Chiquita Lane.
1:46 a.m. Traffic stop at Starr Road and Old Redwood Highway, reprimand and release.
4:12 a.m. Welfare check at Cliffrose Street and Joshua Drive.
6:59 a.m. Traffic stop at El Macero Way and La Contenta Court, citation given.
8:15 a.m. Traffic stop at Los Amigos Road and Arata Lane, citation given.
9:32 a.m. Traffic stop at Lakewood Drive and Old Redwood Highway.
11:04 a.m. Warrant attempt at Barnes Road and River Road, citation given.
1:08 p.m. Traffic stop at Shiloh Center Drive and Hembree Lane.
1:20 p.m. Traffic stop at Honsa Avenue and McClelland Drive.
4:10 p.m. Non-injury traffic accident at Standard Avenue and Caletti Avenue.
4:14 p.m. Disturbance at Los Verde Court and Foothill Drive.
5:02 p.m. Traffic stop at Evergreen Avenue and Old Redwood Highway, reprimand and release.
5:13 p.m. Non-injury traffic accident at Conde Lane and Shiloh Road.
5:19 p.m. Petty theft at Richardson Street and Old Redwood Highway.
6:57 p.m. Warrant attempt at Lavell Road and Vineyard View, arrest made.
7:53 p.m. Traffic stop at Joe Rodota Drive and Duvander Lane, reprimand and release.
8:26 p.m. Disturbance at Lakewood Drive and Old Redwood Highway,
8:28 p.m. Lost property at Windsor River Road and Conde Lane.
8:46 p.m. non-injury traffic accident at Richardson Street and Old Redwood Highway.
9:24 p.m. Grand Theft at Starr Road and Gumview Road.
10:45 p.m. Traffic stop at Shiloh Road and Hembree Lane, reprimand and release.
11:21 p.m. Traffic stop at Shiloh Road and Business Park Court, citation given.
FRIDAY, AUGUST 30
1:02 a.m. Traffic stop at Sheffield Street and Buckingham Drive.
1:16 a.m. Traffic stop at Windsor River Road and Oak Park Street, reprimand and release.
1:32 a.m. Traffic stop at Castelletto Place and Trione Circle, reprimand and release.
7:52 a.m. Fraud at El Macero Way and La Contenta Court.
8:41 a.m. Non-injury traffic accident at Glen Miller Drive and Brooks Road South.
9:56 a.m. Resisting a peace officer at Wellington Circle and Sheffield Street, arrest made.
10:18 a.m. Petty theft at Glen Miller Drive and Brooks Road South.
11:41 a.m. Non-narcotic drug possession at Patrick Lane and Windsor Road.
11:49 a.m. Welfare check Old Redwood Highway and Alden Lane.
11:51 a.m. Non-injury traffic accident at Lakewood Drive and Old Redwood Highway.
1:30 p.m. Welfare check at Star Road and Buckingham Drive.
1:36 p.m. Petty theft at Capewood Lane and Pine Street.
4:46 p.m. Disturbance at Ventnor Avenue and Starr Road.
5:27 p.m. Disturbance (unwanted guest( at Victory lane and Calabazas Drive.
6:20 p.m. Vandalism at Wellington Circle and Sheffield Street.
6:43 p.m. Counterfeiting at Shiloh Center Drive and Hembree Lane.
10:56 p.m. Traffic stop at Los Amigos Road and Foxwood Drive, reprimand and release.
11:14 p.m. Traffic stop at Starr Road and Old Redwood Highway, citation given.
11:17 p.m. Traffic stop at Windsor River Road and Conde Lane, reprimand and release.
11:25 p.m. Warrant attempt at Shiloh Center Drive and Hembree Lane, arrest made.
11:51 p.m. Traffic stop at Conde Lane and Shiloh Road, reprimand and release.
SATURDAY, AUGUST 31
12:14 a.m. Traffic stop at Lakewood Drive and Old Redwood Highway, reprimand and release.
12:53 a.m. Traffic stop at Los Amigos Road and Foxwood Drive, reprimand and release.
12:56 a.m. Traffic stop at Windsor River Road and Conde Lane, citation given.
8:15 a.m. Traffic stop at Montego Street and Foothill Drive, reprimand and release.
8:29 a.m. Domestic battery with injury at Leno Drive and Trione Circle, arrest made.
1:52 p.m. Missing person at risk at Los Amigos Road and Lakewood Drive.
2:25 pm. Petty theft at Victory Lane and Calabazas Drive.
2:38 p.m. Disturbance at Creekside Drive and Bluebird Drive.
3:58 p.m. Non-injury traffic accident at Los Amigos Road and Arata Lane.
5:33 p.m. Traffic stop at 2nd Street and Old Redwood Highway, reprimand and release.
5:52 p.m. Traffic stop at Starr Road and Woody Creek Lane, reprimand and release.
6:22 p.m. Traffic stop at Shiloh Road and Hembree Lane, reprimand and release.
7:59 p.m. Misdemeanor hit and run at Old Redwood Highway and 3rd Street.
9:03 p.m. Disturbance at Johnson Street and Conde Lane.
9:07 p.m. Traffic stop at Windsor River Road and Bill Beedie Way, reprimand and release.
9:49 p.m. Disturbance (party) ay Polaris Drive and Orion Drive.
10:10 p.m. Welfare check at Starr View Drive and Orion Drive.
11:17 p.m. Traffic stop at Lord Drive and Godfrey Drive, reprimand and release.
11:30 p.m. Disturbance (party) at Windsor Road and Mitchell Lane.
SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 1
10:56 a.m. Coroner’s Case at Maduro Street and Kidd Road.
4:40 p.m. Disturbance at Heritage Court and Peppertree Drive.
5:18 p.m. Disturbance at Windsor River Road and Windsor Road.
8:16 p.m. Annoying phone calls at Lazy Creek Drive and Foxwood Court.
8:51 p.m. Traffic stop at Old Redwood Highway and Windsor Road, reprimand and release.
9:45 p.m. Traffic stop at Old Redwood Highway and Alden Lane, reprimand and release.
10:28 p.m. Drunk driver at Lakewood Drive and Old Redwood Highway.
