As the Walbridge Fire comes further under control, the one section of the town of Windsor that had been under an evacuation warning has been removed. The Evacuation Warning for Zone A (referred to by the county as Zone WI-A) has been lifted. This zone is north of Windsor River Road to the northern town limit and west of Highway 101 to the western town limit.
“If you live in the (Zone A) you are clear to return home. All other areas under evacuation order are still closed. We will send an alert for other areas as they are cleared to be re-opened,” said a statement from the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Department.
“Thank you for taking the evacuation alerts seriously and for taking the necessary steps to be prepared,” said a statement from the town of Windsor. “Please note that while the Evacuation Warning has been lifted, we request that you continue to stay vigilant and informed as the Walbridge fire continues to burn.
“The town continues to monitor the status of the Walbridge Fire closely and is in active communications with our fire officials and other county and state agencies. Currently, there is no immediate threat to Windsor,” concluded the statement.
The unincorporated areas of Windsor west of town have also been opened. The current western boundary of mandatory evacuations runs along Westside Road.
The sheriff’s department says, “continue to follow the instructions of first responders in the area and make sure to listen for hi-lo sirens. Use extreme caution when around any burned areas that may be present. The burn area is under a Public Health Order due to health hazards created by the fire.
“Please be advised that areas nearest the fire may have had PG&E services temporarily disrupted while the fire was being fought. PGE&E is working around the clock to restore services to all its unaffected costumers. If you have questions about your gas or power check the PG&E website for information. You can also call 1(800)743-5000. If you come across any downed power lines treat them as live and contact PG&E.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.