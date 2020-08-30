On Aug. 29, at approximately 10:50 a.m., Windsor deputies were dispatched to the 300 block of Duncan Drive for a report of a disturbance.
According to a statement, the caller reported his daughters, ages 13 and 14, were chased home by an intoxicated, white male adult. The girls were able to retreat into the residence before the male made entry.
However, according to reports, the man began pounding on the front door of the residence. The girl’s father, who was home at the time of the incident, opened the door at which time the suspect punched the father in the chest and tried to enter the residence. The father fought back, and the suspect attempted to flee the area. The father caught up to the suspect and was able to hold him on the ground.
Deputies quickly arrived on scene and took custody of the suspect, identified at this time only as a “36-year old male Windsor resident.”
According to the statement, upon questioning, the suspect denied following the young girls and stated he was just looking for a friend. It was evident the suspect was heavily intoxicated.
Upon further investigation, the family told deputies the same man had followed the girls home the previous week; however, that incident was never reported to police. During that incident, the suspect had knocked on the door and when the mother answered, attempted to push it open. The mother was able to close the door and lock it. An investigation into these incidents is ongoing.
The suspect has been booked into the Sonoma County Main Adult Detention Facility for the following charges:
647.6 (a)(1) PC – Annoy a Child Under 18, 459PC – Burglary, 647(f) PC – Public Intoxication and 242PC – Assault.
