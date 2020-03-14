Mayor also makes a statement about Windsor activities amid COVID-19 shutdowns
At 4 p.m. on March 14, the Windsor Unified School District joined the majority of other Sonoma County school districts in suspending classes until early April. A statement from Superintendent Brandon Krueger outlined the plans for students not returning to classrooms following spring break, which was meant to run from March 16 to March 20, until April 3, with classes starting again on Monday, April 6. Similarly, all after school activities, childcare and field trips are also canceled.
The decision to suspend site-based learning was done in an effort to lessen the likelihood of community spread of COVID-19. There are currently no cases of COVID-19 among WUSD students or staff, and are only three positive cases countywide.
“We are implementing these measures to mititgate the spread of COVID-19 through social distancing. It is important to note that there are currently no known cases of COVID-19 among our students or staff. This decision allows our community to ‘flatten the curve’ and reduce community spread of the virus,” said Krueger in a statement.
According to Krueger’s statement, the decision was made in collaboration with the Sonoma County Department of Health Services, the Sonoma County Office of Education (SCOE) and nearby school districts. Both the Healdsburg and Cloverdale unified school districts also announced their decisions to suspend site-based learning on Saturday.
According to the statement, individual school sites will provide optional learning opportunities and materials starting after the regularly scheduled spring break, on March 23.
One of the biggest concerns about closing schools has been providing meals to students who rely on the schools system for significant nutrition’s. As a result, Windsor’s food service department will be providing, free for all children under 18, a drive-thru/grab and go lunch service from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the front entrance of Windsor High School, Monday through Friday, from March 23 to April.
All before/after-school childcare and Boys and Girls Club programs will be suspended as will any school-based care during spring break.
Krueger emphasizes that the community should stay tuned to the district’s website, wusd.org, for the latest developments.
“Facts and circumstances may change quickly so we encourage you to check our website and our district Facebook page,” he said. “If you have questions related to school contact your principal or our district email: communications@wusd.org. Please be safe and mindful of your family’s health. I look forward to having our students back at their schools as soon as possible.”
Mayor makes statement
On the same day as schools were shuttered, Windsor Mayor Dominic Foppoli made a brief statement on social media regarding COVID-19 and Windsor.
“I, along with the rest of town leadership, am continuing to be in constant contact with county, state and federal agencies as we build protective measures against COVID-19. All medium and large non-essential town events have been canceled or postponed, going above and beyond the current recommendations of the county.
“As of today, there have been no cases of ‘community transmission’ in Windsor as testing was ramped up this week at local health centers. We will continue to keep you immediately informed if this changes ...
“As we focus on keeping the community medically safe, we are also aware of the economic repercussions of the pandemic. We’re working on coming up with creative ways to support our community from a health and economic perspective as this situation continues. If your business or job is affected, you can find resources at https://myemail.constantcontact.com/New-Coronavirus-Resources-for-Windsor-Businesses.html?soid=1133455618629&aid=gz3xN4S7nVE&fbclid=IwAR3PxJJxoVp1gSluUUadnOPiR1I5saj21kKAG5XBQDt2Oo4veqiQhSCV-K0.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.