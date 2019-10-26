HHS Kincade Fire

Schools in north county are closing due to the Kincade Fire. Smoke was visible from Healdsburg High School in the morning.

SCOE Director of Communications Jamie Hansen said that all 40 Sonoma County public school districts will be closed on Monday, Oct. 28 and Tuesday, Oct. 29 due to the "uncertainty around the availability of power, evacuations of students and staff, fire threat and air quality concerns."

Cloverdale Unified School District Superintendent Jeremy Decker said that all schools in north county (Geyserville, Alexander Valley, Healdsburg, Westside, Windsor and Cloverdale) have decided to close on Wednesday, Oct. 30 as well. Decker said that they're hoping to resume school on Thursday, Oct. 31.

Additionally, SCOE's alternative education, special education and juvenile detention center classes will also be closed.

Sonoma County school districts will reassess the need to be closed Wednesday-Friday based on individual circumstances and changing conditions. Any updates on school closures for the week will be shared by SCOE each afternoon at 4 p.m. 
 
The following independent charter schools will also be closed through Tuesday: 
  • Credo Charter School
  • Kid Street Charter School
  • Pathways Charter
  • Reach Charter
  • River Montessori Charter
  • Sebastopol Independent Charter
  • Village Charter
  • Woodland Star Charter

