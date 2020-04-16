With distance learning the prescribed norm for the rest of the 2019-20 school year, Windsor Unified School District and its schools have settled into the routine of distance learning by providing devices, curriculum and connection through social media and other platforms.
Device distribution
According to the district, over the past couple of weeks, Windsor's IT team gathered devices, tested their functionality and then sterilized and wrapped them in plastic wrap. Starting April 9, a team of Windsor Unified staff from every school site joined the IT department in distributing devices to students.
The Chromebooks are available to any student within the district that needs them, as class work and communications are occurring over Google Classroom and Zoom. The district has made Google Classroom for Families and Zoom for Families training available at https://drive.google.com/open?id=1o_7yZlhyb9uB1ywbxxO4SQLymsG6yH9l. Families are encouraged to review to ensure students are able to connect to Google Classroom and any Zoom meetings scheduled by teachers.
Updated distance learning plans launched on April 13.
Individual sites are also providing additional outreach to students as well. Windsor Middle School has weekly YouTube messages and updates from principal Brian Williams and other staff.
Mattie Washburn principal Julie Stearn does Facebook videos with recommendations for experiences, such as a recent recommendation to go out at night and view the spectacular “pink moon” that took place on April 7.
Brooks Elementary is offering similar videos from the principal, but also offering connectivity activities, such as the recent “Formal Friday” contest, wherein students sent in photos of themselves reading in their best fancy attire, usually on theme for the book being read.
Student meals
School meal programs are now available on a pre-order basis (five-day boxes) for weekly distribution. Pickup of the weekly boxes is on Wednesdays at Windsor High School (WHS), Cali and Brooks. On the first day of service the district served approximately 600 students. To order go to: https://www.myschoolbucks.com/ver2/prdembd?ref=ZZH55S9AU9082YB_ZZLUUWE9T7RX5MR
Class of 2020 updates
In a letter dated April 11, Superintendent Brandon Krueger provided information to the senior class of WHS about the rest of their school year.
“I hope that this communication finds you and yours safe and doing as well as possible during this most unsettling and unforeseen time. You have endured many unimaginable trials during high school, including fires, PG&E power shutoffs, air quality issues and now the COVID-19,” Kruger wrote. “I am in awe of your collective courage and resiliency to keep moving forward, as we do in the community of Windsor. That does not take away the concerns I am sure you share regarding your senior year and how our current shelter-in-place and social distancing orders will impact many aspects of your senior year and all of the memorable moments intended for this rite of passage. I can’t imagine how unsettling this may be.”
Krueger’s letter assured students that staff and educators were doing their best to create some sort of normal senior experiences for students during this unprecedented time. However, he does point out that information changes rapidly, and that final decisions may change as conditions do.
According to Krueger, prom will be postponed, and may be canceled depending on interest and timing of the orders being lifted. Graduation has been a source of significant concern, and for now, they are calling it postponed and not canceled.
“We are postponing it to a time when/where it is safe,” he said in the letter.”
Senior projects, a significant part of the WHS graduate curriculum, are moving to a core-based project. Students will not be expected to complete hours or community contacts due to social distancing guidelines. Third quarter grades (as of March 13) are the grades students will earn for the rest of the school year with the opportunity to improve their grades while are learning from home. However, grades cannot and will not be lowered from their third quarter status.
“You do not have to worry about your grade going any lower,” Krueger said.
For college-bound seniors, the UC/CSU will accept a number of grading systems, which the district is working on at this time. Specific information will be forthcoming from school administration as soon as available.
There will be flexibility with transcript submission and financial aid. Information will be available soon regarding access to the counseling department for social/emotional support and college/career advice. Counselors will be setting up regular Zoom office hours for students.
The district is soliciting ideas about graduation, prom and other senior activities in the environment of COVID-19. Ideas can be submitted to Amy Zigler (azigler@wusd.org ) for Windsor High School or Susan Nystrom (snystrom@wusd.org) for North Bay Met Academy and Windsor Oaks Academy.
“I empathize with you as you endure significant changes without the physical interaction with your teachers, the connection with your friends and the activities and events that traditionally belong to the graduating class,” Krueger said in the letter. “We are determined to work together with you, Class of 2020, to celebrate your accomplishments.”
Colleges prepare to help the class of 2020
In a joint statement from the California State Board of Education, California Department of Education, California State University, University of California, California Community Colleges and the Association of Independent California Colleges and Universities, graduating high school seniors and transferring community college students were assured of their place in the fall 2020 in California colleges and universities.
According to the statement, California’s K-12 and higher education communities tried to create a framework to overcome university admissions and placement challenges presented by the suspension of in-person instruction.
The state board and CDE have identified means to support a range of distance learning, strategies for flexibility in grading and guidance for adjustments of local graduation requirements.
According to the statement, the higher education community has offered assurances regarding Re-evaluation of the financial needs, as well as the eligibility for federal and college financial aid, for families whose circumstances have changed; acceptance of Credit/No Credit grades in lieu of letter grades for A-G high school courses completed in winter/spring/summer 2020; flexibilities associated with the receipt of official transcripts and confirmation of admissions offers, including deferments of deposits or fees, where needed; flexibility and support for students currently enrolled in dual enrollment course offerings; and, for community college students seeking to transfer to a four-year university, acceptance of Credit/No Credit in lieu of letter grades in “Golden Four” and General Education/prerequisite courses completed at a community college in winter/spring/summer 2020.
