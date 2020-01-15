Auditions for the Windsor Talent Show will take place on Thursday, Jan. 30 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Windsor Community Center, 901 Adelle Drive. The annual talent show is put on by the Windsor Performing Arts Academy as a fundraiser for its programs.
Audition rules and an application can be downloaded at http://www.windsorperformingarts.net.
Acts should be three to five minutes long and be family friendly, with no negativity, no politics and no profanity. The audition fee is $10 for individuals and $30 for groups. There is no maximum age, but participants must be three years old or older.
The Windsor Performing Arts Academy is a non-profit, and the proceeds from this event provide scholarships for their summer musical program and pay for production costs at the public school sites.
The talent show itself will take place on Friday, March 6 from 7 to 9 p.m. (doors open at 6:30 p.m. at the Windsor Community Center. Tickets are $15 at the door, $13 in advance and children 6 and under are free. Tickets are available at https://www.windsorperformingarts.net/talent-show and they sold out last year.
There is a grand prize of $200 for the winning act.
Pictured is 2019 participant the Windsor Dance Academy's entry in the group division.
-Heather Bailey
